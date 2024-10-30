England boss Shaun Wane has confirmed that Wigan Warriors in-form prop Luke Thompson will ‘definitely’ feature in the second and final Test against Samoa.

The two international giants will go head-to-head at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium on Saturday, while 29-year-old Thompson was forced to watch the first match from the sidelines due to a one-match suspension following the Super League Grand Final against Hull KR for Grade B late hit on passer.

England produced a six-try display for a 34-18 victory at the Brick Community Stadium over the 2022 World Cup finalists, with tries from Matty Ashton (2), Herbie Farnworth, George Williams, Victor Radley and Mikey Lewis, with Harry Smith converting 10 points.

Shaun Wane will ring the changes to his England squad for the second and final Test against Samoa

Speaking with press earlier this week in Leeds, England head coach Wane revealed that he’ll ‘definitely’ make some changes – now confirmed as Wigan duo Liam Marshall and Thompson in, and Dom Young and Tom Burgess dropping out of the 19-player squad.

Sydney Roosters superstar Young misses out after suffering a hand injury during the opening win, with 2024 Super League top try-scorer Marshall in line to make his full England debut on the wing, and young star Junior Nsemba retaining his spot and hoping to win his first cap on the international stage.

Wane, 60, confirmed one definite change to his match day squad in Thompson, who enjoyed a mighty debut campaign with the Cherry and Whites, completing a historic Grand Slam under Matt Peet.

The 29-year-old featured for an extraordinary 76 minutes during the 9-2 Old Trafford triumph over the Robins, and played an influential role in Wigan’s forward pack across a history-making season.

Luke Thompson will 'definitely' feature for England in the second Samoa Test

“Luke is fast-twitch, runs hard and did a great job for Wigan this year,” Wane said.

“He will definitely play. He’d have played on Sunday, we gave him half a chance but it wasn’t to be.

“He’s a great player and I love him to pieces.”

Thompson, who joined the Warriors ahead of 2024 on a four-year deal, was selected in this year’s Super League Dream Team for a third time alongside club team-mates Jake Wardle, Marshall and Nsemba, and missed just three games all season.