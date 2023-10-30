Wigan Warriors starlet joins Sean Long's Oldham: 'We clearly want promotion'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyrer, 21, joins fellow ex-Wigan playmaker Logan Astley in making the move from the Warriors ahead of next season.

The half-back featured for Oldham on dual-registration in 2023, making eight appearances and scoring four tries, including a four-pointer in the win over Workington Town in the first game back at Boundary Park.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Long, previously of Featherstone Rovers, will take charge of Oldham in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously been in the Widnes Vikings scholarship programme, Tyrer joined the Warriors in November 2021 from Leigh Miners Rangers. The son of former Oldham back Sean Tyrer, he gained his first taste of League 1 with West Wales Raiders in 2022, making two appearances.

He also featured for recently-promoted London Broncos earlier this season in their 20-18 victory over Batley Bulldogs in June.

“As soon as I heard about Oldham’s goals, I knew this was the right club to be at,” Tyrer said of his move.

“The staff and board have made their vision clear with the squad that has been put together and we clearly want promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really enjoyed my time on dual-registration with the club last season. Playing in the first game back at Boundary Park was a really good experience, too.

“For 2024, I want to show my running game and support play a lot and get the lads on the front foot through pace, along with my goal-kicking and overall kicking game.”