Wigan Warriors starlet joins Sean Long's Oldham: 'We clearly want promotion'
Tyrer, 21, joins fellow ex-Wigan playmaker Logan Astley in making the move from the Warriors ahead of next season.
The half-back featured for Oldham on dual-registration in 2023, making eight appearances and scoring four tries, including a four-pointer in the win over Workington Town in the first game back at Boundary Park.
Having previously been in the Widnes Vikings scholarship programme, Tyrer joined the Warriors in November 2021 from Leigh Miners Rangers. The son of former Oldham back Sean Tyrer, he gained his first taste of League 1 with West Wales Raiders in 2022, making two appearances.
He also featured for recently-promoted London Broncos earlier this season in their 20-18 victory over Batley Bulldogs in June.
“As soon as I heard about Oldham’s goals, I knew this was the right club to be at,” Tyrer said of his move.
“The staff and board have made their vision clear with the squad that has been put together and we clearly want promotion.
“I really enjoyed my time on dual-registration with the club last season. Playing in the first game back at Boundary Park was a really good experience, too.
“For 2024, I want to show my running game and support play a lot and get the lads on the front foot through pace, along with my goal-kicking and overall kicking game.”
He becomes the club’s 24th confirmed squad member for 2024 under recently appointed new boss Long, 47, with legend Mike Ford overseeing his first pre-season as managing director.