Wigan Warriors suffer 30-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity on a humid afternoon at Belle Vue

Matty Peet’s side were second best throughout the game, on what was a humid Yorkshire day.

Apart from their two tries, which came at the end of each half, Wigan just seemed unable to click.

Wakefield put pressure on the Warriors defence in the early stages of the game, taking the lead after 11 minutes, with Lee Kershaw scoring on the right side.

Liam Byrne in action for Wigan Warriors

This was quickly followed by a second, with Jai Whitbread brushing his way past multiple Wigan players to go over under the sticks.

Peet’s side then started to fight back, and came close through Mike Cooper, who just couldn’t keep hold of the ball as he crossed the line.

The action soon returned to the other end of the field, with Jacob Miller dancing through the defence to get Wakefield’s third of the afternoon.

Wigan then pulled one back, as Bevan French made an excellent run along the Trinity line, before gifting the ball to Sam Halsall, who grounded it in the corner.

Just before the break, Mason Lino added an extra two points for the home side through a penalty, making it 18-6.

The second half got off to a bad start for the Warriors, with Patrick Mago sent to the sin bin within two minutes of things getting back underway.

Despite this, Wakefield could not make the most of their man advantage and extend their lead.

Nonetheless they continued to frustrate Wigan, who just couldn’t click in attack.

The first try of the second half finally came in the 65th minute, as Kelepi Tanginoa extended Trinity’s lead.

Jai Field was able to pull another one back for Peet’s side, before Lewis Murphy rounded off the scoring, to extend Wakefield’s lead to 30-12.

Wakefield Trinity: Jamie Shaul, Lee Kershaw, Corey Hall, Lee Gaskell, Lewis Murphy, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Jai Whitbread, Jordy Crowther, Tinirau Arona, Marry Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, James Batchelor.

Interchanges: Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Josh Bowden, Eddie Battye.

Tries: Kershaw (11’), Whitbread (17’), Miller (32’), Tanginoa (65’), Murphy (79’)

Conversions: Lino (4/5)

Penalties: Lino (1/1)

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne.

Tries: Halsall (37’), Field (76’)

Conversions: Smith (2/2)