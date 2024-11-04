Wigan’s Bevan French has been named in a five-man shortlist put together by St George Illawarra Dragons to replace key man Ben Hunt, according to reports in Australia.

The Daily Telegraph reports that French and Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft feature in the shortlist put together by the club, who have parted ways with captain Hunt despite having 12-months remaining on his current contract.

The Dragons have quickly moved their attention to finding a replacement for the 34-year-old Australia international ahead of the 2025 campaign down under, with both French and Croft both players of interest.

Wigan's Bevan French scored the only try in this year's 9-2 Grand Final against Hull KR

French however recently signed a new huge contract with Wigan Warriors until the end of 2028, showing no desire to leave the Brick Community Stadium outfit.

The 28-year-old was crowned the Man of Steel last year after an outstanding campaign, and scored the only try in this year’s Super League Grand Final encounter against Hull KR at Old Trafford.

He penned a four-year extension in April, and the stand-off became the first player in British history to win the player of the match award in all three finals.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Croft has two years remaining on his Leeds contract after joining the club from Salford Red Devils ahead of 2024 alongside England international Andy Ackers.

He will undoubtedly be a huge part of Brad Arthur’s plans for 2025, with the coach undergoing his first pre-season with the club after making the move towards the back end of the 2024 campaign from Australia.

The pair are joined by NRL trio Lachlan Ilias, Adam Doueihi and Daniel Atkinson on the five-man shortlist reported by the Australian outlet.