Jenna Foubister of Wigan Warriors Women

Wigan Warriors star Jenna Foubister says her side are prepared for another pulsating encounter when they host rivals St Helens in the Women’s Super League Grand Final at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday evening.

Wigan and Saints have already met each other three times this season, with the Warriors having triumphed at Wembley in the Women’s Challenge Cup final and beaten Saints to lift the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time. They also played out a thrilling 22-22 draw at Robin Park Arena back in June.

Denis Betts’ Warriors head into the Grand Final full of belief and confidence, but halfback Foubister is under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead.

"I think our forwards will have to dig in that game,” she said. “They’ll know our playing style now. They’ve lost twice, drawn once – they’ll know who to look out for and who to close down.

"They won’t want to be beaten again, especially (because) we beat them at Wembley and for the League Leaders’ (Shield), so they won’t want to lose another trophy, especially because we’re on a streak now – they’ll want to cut our streak short like York did last year to them.”

Foubister, a product of Wigan’s pathways, praised the strength in depth of the Saints squad, highlighting the threat they pose across the park.

"We’ve got to watch for their kicking, their kicking is probably one of the best in the league compared to other teams,” she added.

"Their forward pack is quite strong, and they can shift it out wide as well. They’ve got good hands, so all around the park, we’ll have to close them down.”

It has been a truly historic season for the Warriors, winning the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield for the first time, whilst retaining their Nines title, with the Grand Final being the fourth and final trophy up for grabs this year – and for Foubister, she loves nothing more than representing her hometown club.

“Really special,” she added. “As a team, we gel so well. The young ones get along with the older ones – it’s not like two separate sides. We all love each other, and I’m glad to be a part of this team because I don’t dislike anyone – I love them all.”