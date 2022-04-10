Wigan Warriors team news: Bevan French starts for the first time this season while Iain Thornley returns from injury
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup at Belle Vue.
By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 1:39 pm
Bevan French starts for the first time this season, after coming off the bench during last week’s win against Hull FC.
Meanwhile, Iain Thornley makes his return from injury, while Thomas Leuluai is back in the team after missing the previous game through suspension.
Joe Shorrocks is also back on the bench.