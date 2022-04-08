Wigan Warriors youngsters head out on loan in search of first team action
A number of Wigan Warriors youngsters have headed out on initial two-week loan deals in order to gain more first team experience.
By Amos Wynn
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:47 pm
Ramon Silva, who joined the club in the off-season, will link up with Widnes Vikings for their Championship games against Leigh Centurions and Batley Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Logan Astley and Tom Forber both join Oldham in League One, where they could come up against Adam Jones and Toby Brannan, who have made the temporary move to Cornwall.
Finally, Ben O’Keefe has headed to Rochdale.