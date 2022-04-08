Wigan Warriors youngsters head out on loan in search of first team action

Ramon Silva, who joined the club in the off-season, will link up with Widnes Vikings for their Championship games against Leigh Centurions and Batley Bulldogs .

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Logan Astley and Tom Forber both join Oldham in League One, where they could come up against Adam Jones and Toby Brannan, who have made the temporary move to Cornwall.