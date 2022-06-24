Kai Pearce-Paul returns to the team for the first time since March, following his recovery from injury.
Meanwhile, Bevan French starts at fullback, with Jai Field replacing Thomas Leuluai in the halves.
Abbas Miski returns on the wing, while Joe Shorrocks is named in the 13 as well.
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks.
Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill.