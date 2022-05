Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to overcome their North West rivals to reach the showpiece conclusion to the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

Joe Shorrocks returns to the bench after missing last week’s victory over Warrington Wolves, as he replaces Sam Halsall.

Liam Byrne is in the starting line-up, with Kaide Ellis named among the interchanges.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face St Helens

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.