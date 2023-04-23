News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity in this afternoon’s game at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

Brad Singleton, who has been ruled out for around eight weeks, drops out of the starting line-up alongside Kaide Ellis and Liam Farrell.

Morgan Smithies returns to the team after serving his one-match ban, while Ethan Havard and Kai Pearce-Paul also come into the 13.

Youngsters Harvie Hill and Junior Nsemba are both named on the bench.

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Ethan Havard, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.

18th man: Zach Eckersley

