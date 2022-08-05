Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium this evening.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 5th August 2022, 6:30 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 6:40 pm

Joe Shorrocks returns to the side, stepping into the position left vacant by the injured Sam Powell and suspended Brad O’Neill.

Meanwhile, Jake Bibby is also recalled after missing last week’s game against Hull KR, while Brad Singleton is back from suspension.

Here is the full line-up: Jai Field, Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington.

