Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their 14-6 Good Friday victory over St Helens at the DW Stadium.

Mike Cooper has been added to Wigan’s injury list alongside Jai Field, Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire.

Morgan Smithies is also unavailable for tonight’s game after picking up a one-match penalty notice, but Willie Isa returns following his suspension.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Warrington WolvesWigan Warriors have named their team to face Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Warrington Wolves
Meanwhile, Brad Singleton and Kaide Ellis also come into the starting 13.

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul, Brad O’Neill.

18th man: Iain Thornley.

