Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names unchanged starting 13 for Castleford Tigers game
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this evening.
By Amos Wynn
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 7:19pm
Matty Peet has named an unchanged starting 13 from the side that beat Wakefield Trinity 60-0 last week.
Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul is added to the interchanges bench.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul.
18th man: Liam Byrne