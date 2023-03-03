News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names unchanged starting 13 for Castleford Tigers game

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this evening.

By Amos Wynn
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 7:19pm

Matty Peet has named an unchanged starting 13 from the side that beat Wakefield Trinity 60-0 last week.

Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul is added to the interchanges bench.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul.

18th man: Liam Byrne

