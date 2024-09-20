Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts have their say on Super League’s 2024 Dream Team, which is set to be announced at the conclusion of the regular campaign.

Darren Wrudd:

As I type this, the squads have just been announced for Thursday's game and with Rowley naming a reduced strength side, I am not sure if it was a good thing for us or just a bigger banana skin. I am sure the players will perform and the title shield is firmly in the purpose built cabinet at Robin Park.

As the end of the year hurrah is upon us, we get that luxury of a week off whilst the lower sides like Saints, bite lumps off one another. I have not looked too hard at who we might or might not get, as we have to beat them all to be champions again in a couple of weeks time and feel confident that we are finding form just at the right moment, testimony to the hard work and long term planning of the coaches and backroom staff once more.

Junior Nsemba has enjoyed an excellent 2024 season with Wigan Warriors

This week of course, attention will turn to the Dream Team announcements. We have such talent here at the club that we simply must feature strongly but I wonder at the choices sometimes and hope it is all on performance whilst on the field.

With Bevan French being chosen three times previously, it is hard to see him being left out as his form is simply red hot. Four will leave him one behind Wigan great Jason Robinson, so it kind of puts that into perspective.

I could certainly see Jai Field making the full-back slot and Jake Wardle centre, but the one I am looking for is the loose forward. Kaide Ellis has been simply awesome this season. His work rate is off the charts whilst the skill he shows with adapting from hard running forward to ball handling playmaker shows just how well he understands this game of ours. I do think however that Liam Marshall would be most unlucky not to be selected on the wing as he runs like a second rower out of yardage every time and yet is always ready for the chase and finishes better than anyone in Super League. If he does not make it, I will give the guy an award myself.

I could go on of course as I do think we have some of the very best here at Wigan which is reflected in our position in the table.

The younger players may also feature with Junior Nsemba pushing hard for a spot, but I have him a shoo-in for the young player of the year award. I feel Brad O’Neill too has a real chance as young player, but with such a long term lay off they may favour Junior.

All in all as the business end of the year is at the forefront of our minds, the individual accolades I hope will reflect what we have seen on the field in a superb year.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Great win on Friday, some great tries as has been the norm lately, although Leeds were a massive disappointment.

I’m a bit surprised to see the Salford squad with so many changes, and should make the task of securing the League Leaders’ Shield a lot easier.

Looks like we would be playing Saints, Leigh or Salford at home in the semi if that’s the case. The challenge then is getting a decent home support, as fans can no longer use their season tickets.

Expect us to pick a strong team this week as we get the week off, which is well deserved in a long season.

With regards to the Dream Team, I think we would have three certainties in Wardle, Marshall and Thompson, maybe French and possibly Nsemba and Ellis, but we’ll wait and see.

Fingers crossed we secure the victory against Salford and get another crack at the Grand Final.

Stephen Ford:

A really good performance against Leeds last Friday and for me for the first time in a long while we looked really slick in attack and if we had taken all of our chances in the first twenty minutes or so we could have been 30 points up at half time. The defence was also first class and we seem to be peaking at exactly the right time. With no injuries or suspensions I would think that Matt Peet would have been highly delighted with the victory and the standard of the performance. With Salford fielding a depleted squad the LLS should be retained and the quadruple is definitely on.

The SL Dream Team will, I suspect, not include French, Field or O’Neill primarily because of lengthy absences during the season due to injury. For me these three players are the best in their positions by some margin in the competition with French being the stand out player by a country mile. I expect Thompson, Wardle and Marshall to be certainties to be in the Dream Team and personally I would have Ellis as a definite selection however, I think that Minchella will get the 13 shirt. Nsemba has exceeded my expectations in his first full season and it wouldn’t be a total surprise if he takes one of the second row positions. On current form he is the best all-round second rower in the competition and it's fantastic to watch his game improve quite literally every week.

I am a big Smith fan and would be in my 13 team however, Sneyd at Salford is having a great season and I think will be a certainty for the number 7 shirt. Wire I think will have at least two players in the team namely Dufty at FB with Ashton taking the other wing place. HKR have had a great season and I am sure that this will be reflected in the number of players in the Dream Team. If permitted I would have Lewis at 6 and other KR players who I think will definitely make the team are Hiku at centre and Parcell at hooker. An underrated player but one that I think invariably plays well most weeks is Mulhern from Leigh who for me would be the other prop in the team. Another player that I would select is O’Donnell again from Leigh to fill the other second row position. I really like this lad and again I think that he is really underrated by a lot of fans. So I’m going with four from Wigan, four from HKR, two from Wire and Leyth and one from Salford. If Lewis is given the seven shirt in preference of Sneyd then I suspect Williams will take the six shirt.

David Bailey:

Well, here we are as the season draws to a close. I would say a climactic close, but our paymasters Sky decided to mess with the fixtures, as we were leaving the stadium, on a high, after a superb performance against Leeds Rhinos. The Warriors put in a performance, the likes of which we hadn’t seen since the Hull KR semi-final and gave themselves a brilliant chance to etch their own name in Wigan rugby league history. Never in the summer era have the side retained the League Leaders’ Shield. Yes, it is the 4th most sought-after trophy at the start of the season (at least from the fans perspective) but with the Warriors currently holding #All4, and on the verge of an unprecedented single season quadruple, it’s very much a trophy worth winning.

It's scary to think how far Leeds have fallen, the result never looked in doubt and despite missing a couple of players, it wasn’t a weak team by any stretch.

As we get to the business end of the season, clubs are already hosting their awards nights. I am sure there must be valid reasons for doing so, but it just feels strange when there are still things to play for and players have the chance to cement their name in a club's history. I don’t think the Man of Steel Awards are as illustrious as they used to be but I didn’t complain when Bevan lifted it last year. The Super League Dream team is another one that scratches my head. For instance, Matt Dufty is likely to be in contention for both honours. Would I swap him for Jai Field? Not in a million years. You see Dufty has improved this year in his contributions, but defensively he is nowhere near it. He makes 200 metres a game, but if you think about it, that could be 10 kick returns of 20 metres. If he doesn’t pass to his wingers at all then it’s easily clocked up. Field has missed a fair few weeks though so I can’t really complain.

From a Wigan perspective, Liam Marshall has to be in the team, he is streets ahead of his competition and missed a few games earlier on, where he’d have clearly bagged more tries. Jake Wardle is far and away the best centre in Super League, he is just brilliant. Matty Ashton would be my pick for the other wing spot and Nene MacDonald has unexpectedly shone this season.

I’d expect Mikey Lewis and Marc Sneyd to be the halves combinations, again I wouldn’t swap either of them for French and Smith, but again absences will cost them in the bigger picture.

Luke Thompson must surely get in, absolutely the signing of the season for Wigan, if not the league. Brad O’Neill was the standout before his cruel injury at hooker. The fact that Danny Walker will get the nod at 9, despite now being used off the bench with Sam Powell starting, shows how few quality hookers there are. Daryl Clark hasn’t really hit the heights at St Helens. The other prop, well Tom Amone will be in with a chance, but I’d go for Herman Ese’ese. Despite Hull’s dreadful season, he has literally carried them and has some of the best stats of any forward in the division.

Junior Nsemba simply has to be the Young Player of the year. He has been phenomenal since standing in for Willie Isa, and is still maturing. The guy is just a freak and I am enjoying watching him whilst I can. Kai O’Donnell would be my pick for the other second row spot, and Leigh have a huge gap to fill when he returns to the NRL.

Finally at loose forward, once again I think we have a hugely underrated player there in Kaide Ellis. The guy has transitioned from prop and is one of our key men. When he plays well, so do Wigan. Whilst I’d pick Kaide every day of the week, I think we will see Hull KR captain Elliott Minchella get the nod. He’s had a great season and has really relished the captaincy of a team on the up.

Finally, the noise coming from East Yorkshire about Salford’s decision to rest their key men smacks of hypocrisy. Paul Rowley has a small squad and obviously would rather have fresh players than a guaranteed home playoff game. Let's wait and see if he is correct before judging him. See you in the playoffs, just one game to get to Old Trafford again remains!