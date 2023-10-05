Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Bailey:

Well, this is it. Semi-finals week. The Warriors, with the League Leaders' Shield safely tucked away in Waney's Bar, have a chance to go one better than last season and make it to Old Trafford. I think it's fitting the top four have progressed to the semis and I am hoping the top two get to play out the Grand Final. A very impressive Hull KR side will be travelling across the Pennines with a spring in their step, backed by another huge semi-final following. I'll be honest, of the remaining teams, Rovers are the ones to be wary of. It will be the fifth time this season the sides have crossed swords. Wigan recovered well from that sobering defeat on the first day of the season, when Rovers took us apart. In hindsight, many laughed at the result, but it should have served as a warning for Hull KR's progress this year. The two sides exchanged golden-point victories, before Wigan effortlessly dispatched a below-strength Rovers, who put all their eggs in a Wembley-shaped basket. Two wins apiece and a chance to win the big one next week sets this up perfectly. It's hard to argue against Rovers being Wigan's bogey side this season. The Warriors, though, have been convincing in their rise to the top of the table, built on the foundations of impressive defence. In fact, since drubbing a much-changed Rovers, Wigan have conceded just five tries in six games. If Hull KR are to win this game, they'll need to score at least two tries, which will be no mean feat against a settled Wigan side (who let's not forget, are still missing a chunk of their regular starting pack). The weather is looking like a warm sunny day if the reports are to be believed, and I think this will make Wigan slight favourites. Jai Field and Bevan French in particular always enjoy a dry paddock. Despite Willie Isa's availability, I wouldn't be surprised if Joe Shorrocks gets the call up from 18th man this week. Not only will he be looking for redemption from the Challenge Cup semi-final, but he was outstanding in the Reserves Grand Final. Wigan defeated Saints 24-0 at a very wet Robin Park Arena and, while Junior Nsemba impressed and got his name on the scoresheet, Shorrocks appeared to be all over the park in attack and defence. Matt Parcell had an absolutely brilliant game for Rovers in the eliminator against Leigh, and Wigan will need to dominate the ruck and prevent his darting runs which got Rovers on a roll with ease in that game. Ryan Hall just gets better with age, and KR have threats all over the pitch. It's set up perfectly, and let's hope the Warriors can give it one last push to give Ian Lenagan the chance to bow out on the biggest stage.

Bevan French and Harry Smith helped Wigan run wild on Hull KR's last trip to the DW at the beginning of August

Darren Wrudd:

I can’t help but feel it’s a shame we were not facing Leigh again this weekend, just to stop the whining from their camp when we beat them again. I thought their owner, Mr Beaumont, let himself down somewhat after the game with his sour comments, so I suppose it's as well that they are out for this year. Instead, we will face up to Hull KR, of course. Bit of a curate's egg against them this year, with a couple of close losses and a massive win, not to mention the Challenge Cup semi-final loss. So for sure it will not be an easy day at the office for our squad, although I cannot believe we will lose two semi-finals to them in one year. I feel if we can concentrate on our own game, whatever plan the coaching staff and players come up with together will be enough to secure our trip to the final. Of course, they think the same, and so we can only do our thing and see where the cards fall. I am nervous, to be honest, as there is so much riding on this result, and almost the affirmation of a successful season to get to Old Trafford with no ‘next week’ to put it right if we slip up. Good nerves, though, and I will be doing my level best to cheer them on loud and proud with the rest of you. Last weekend, our first team had a well-earned rest - the prize for finishing top of the league, of course. But our reserves were out and fighting for their Grand Final win, and it was a great game. Robin Park stadium had a good crowd, and the rain did not dampen the efforts as we smashed St Helens 24-0. Added to that, I managed to win the raffle, so it was all good news as I collected the signed Academy shirt, although someone should have a word with these lads when signing, as I have spent a good while studying the almost hieroglyphic signatures...and probably got about three of them identified! Following the game, we wandered across the road to the Leisure Centre, where our Wheelchair Championship team was about to start their semi-final against Sheffield. We won the game easily, 64-0, but this game turned out to be the highlight of the weekend. Simply put, the spirit in which it was played was brilliant and the only shame was the lack of a few first teamers coming along to offer support. Largely without sponsorship, these players were a credit to the game. And even with Sheffield roundly beaten, there were laughs and banter on the pitch between the squads. Superb effort and congratulations to both winning teams. Our Wheelchair Super League team faces London Roosters in their semi-final on Sunday, so who knows just how many finals we will play in total as a club this year? What an effort all round...and we are not done yet!

Glynn Bradshaw:

What a contest it promises to be on Saturday at the DW, against a team who have really come to the fore this year, under the stewardship of Willie Peters. They are a match for anybody on their day, and we know we will need to perform at our best to reach the Grand Final. Four meetings between the sides, with the score two apiece, and two of the four games going to golden point, just shows how tight this game could be. Their fans will travel in numbers, while our ticket sales have been disappointing. Let’s hope there is a last-minute change of heart by some, as we need to get behind the team in such a massive game. Lots of conjecture around whether Willie Isa will play, and Matty Peet may be thinking about our right-side defence against their strong left-side attack, which may mean he might earn a place on the bench, which would be a gamble in my opinion. As usual we need to start well after the week off, rather than be chasing the game, and hopefully our strong defence will continue. Fingers crossed we maintain our good form and make it to Old Trafford.

