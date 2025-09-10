Brad O'Neill applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the derby win at St Helens, this Friday’s clash with Castleford Tigers and the Women’s team securing their maiden League Leaders’ Shield...

David Bailey:

I know I have been banging this drum for a few weeks now, but it honestly feels like Matt Peet and his players have flicked the switch.

The defensive intensity the Warriors have shown at various points in the last few weeks has been nothing short of sensational. Despite an early barrage from St Helens on Friday, where Wigan were at zero per cent completion after 10 minutes, the result never looked in doubt the moment the Warriors hit level.

Ethan Havard salutes the Wigan Warriors fans

I have seen some great away days at St Helens, but this one just felt so comfortable. Three tries conceded in four games as the season closes in tells its own story. Peet laid credit firmly at the feet of defence coach Sean O’Loughlin when asked.

After the Warriors’ usual mid-season jitters, they look to have found their rhythm and form in attack too. Liam Farrell has looked like a different player since Bevan French’s return, and his scything break set the platform for Junior Nsemba to slam the ball into Jake Wardle’s hands for the first Wigan try.

Just a few minutes later, Nsemba was instrumental again, this time outstretching Kyle Feldt to offload over his head to Liam Marshall for practically a carbon copy finish. With an easy penalty to end the half, Wigan shut up shop.

A chance opportunity started the second half with a bang. French flipped the ball up to the ever-willing Jai Field, and it was game over the second he broke the line.

Harvie Hill after Wigan Warriors' win over St Helens

This gives the Warriors a huge boost in the race for second. A convincing win over Castleford at home should provide enough leeway to afford a defeat against Leeds, not that the players will be looking at it that way.

There just seems to be a good balance now, and players like French, Sam Walters and the returning Luke Thompson should have plenty left in the tank.

I can see Adam Keighran having a week off this week. His leg still isn’t 100 per cent, and Peet has said Abbas Miski was available, but he couldn’t drop Zach Eckersley. I think this is the last time we should look to keep players fresh, and I don’t think it would harm the team that much.

Castleford are going through a major rebuild, and Chris Chester is ripping it up and starting again. They have announced a couple of eye-raising signings from the NRL, and I am sure they will have more to come, but they are just playing for pride and contracts now.

Kaide Ellis of Wigan Warriors

Finally, I have to mention the Warriors Women again. Securing their third piece of silverware at the home of St Helens will live long in the memory.

The Wigan fans packed the away end early and roared the girls home in a hard-fought contest. I am sure that Denis Betts will have them geared up for a Grand Final tilt now, but their progress has been sensational. The future looks bright for the team, that’s for sure.

Glynn Bradshaw:

What a great evening at the Totally Wicked Stadium last Friday. The fans were loud and proud, and I was a little hoarse on Saturday morning from all the singing.

Liam Byrne in action for Wigan Warriors

We started a little nervously, and they were the better team for the first 25 minutes or so, but once Ethan Havard came on and Walters moved to the middle, we looked like a different team.

We got a bit of field position and then once we got on the scoreboard, we never looked back. In the second half, we totally dominated and probably should have won by more.

There were a number of good performances from our guys, particularly pleased for Farrell, who has taken a bit of stick this season on the fans’ websites.

As Peet said, we are moving in the right direction, but we need to be better with the ball in hand. Second place is almost achieved, and bigger tests await in hopefully a home semi-final, possibly against Leeds Rhinos, who are probably the form team at the moment.

We need to watch our discipline too. Keighran has incurred three points totally unnecessarily. We know you can’t lift players above the horizontal any longer, so that was dumb play and puts him on the verge of a suspension at the business end of the season.

There are two games to go, and if we can win and match Leeds’ win against Catalans Dragons, we should go into the last game with a healthy points difference, which currently stands at plus 65.

Wigan Warriors Women celebrate winning their maiden League Leaders' Shield

Congratulations also to the Warriors Women, a fine victory over the Saints. What an improvement we have seen this season. Betts has done a great job.

It was no surprise to see that Christian Wade is set to leave the club. A strange signing with his age and lack of rugby league experience, but I wish him well in the future.

Fingers crossed for another win on Friday, and then a mouth-watering clash against Leeds to look forward to.