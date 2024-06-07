Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'Warriors on the brink of a rare feat in the modern era'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our panel of Warriors experts look ahead to this weekend’s exciting Challenge Cup battle at Wembley, and pay their respects to rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who sadly passed away last Sunday.

David Bailey:

Wembley week. Goes hand in hand with Wigan, just like Strawberries and Cream, or Pie and Peas. There is a different feel about the town on Challenge Cup week. Thousands of fans will be making the pilgrimage by cars, coach and train to cheer on their cherry and white heroes and I cannot wait. Whilst for most clubs, seven years isn't a huge amount of time to be absent from Wembley, in fact, most would be thrilled to be guaranteed a place in the next seven years. For Wigan Warriors, it feels like a lifetime. Even more so when you consider the last Wembley win was over a decade ago. Let's hope the weather is a little better on this occasion.

Once again, there are many intriguing subplots to the match on both sides of the pitch. Let's start with Warrington. Sam Burgess has come in and changed the mood around the perennial underachievers. They sit just behind the leaders on the ladder and took the scalp of St Helens en route to Wembley. Can Burgess emulate Matt Peet and win the Challenge Cup in his debut season as head coach? Whilst the Wolves haven't won the cup in five years, they still have some experienced winners. Not least Toby King who enjoyed Grand Final success with Wigan and was part of the last Wire team to lift the cup. Sam Powell and George Williams are another two seasoned pros, and whilst at the beginning of their careers, Matty Nicholson and Max Wood could make the ex Wigan Academy contingent up to four players. All will have added motivation to get one over their old club.

Warrington star George Williams and Wigan captain Liam Farrell pictured with the Challenge Cup trophy ahead of the final on Saturday

Now for Wigan. Matt Peet is aiming to win his fourth successive final (if you include the WCC), he's yet to taste defeat in a final and winning the cup would ensure all of the trophies available would reside at Robin Park Arena simultaneously. A rare feat in the modern era.

Of course Wigan will have to do this without Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree. Whilst both will be huge losses, (and no way on god's green earth were they Grade D sanctions), they aren't in my opinion, critical losses. Keighran has had issues with his tackle technique before, not least in last season's Grand Final, giving Wigan a leg up. Zach Eckersley, is more than ready to make his mark in the team. Quick, agile, deceptively strong and a good rugby brain. I'd prefer to see him inside Marshall than Miski, but I have no doubts Bevan will pull his weight defensively on the right hand side. Given Wigan's past, a youngster taking their opportunity when a senior player isn't available could be the kick start for Zach. As for Dupree, whilst he has been a revelation off the bench with Mago, having Thompson and Havard available to play big minutes means that whoever comes in will do a job, such are the riches at Peet’s disposal. I'd love to see Walters and Hill take their place in the 17, I just feel that Peet may turn to his trusted men Byrne and Cooper.

The game itself could go either way. Despite the Warriors suffering with suspensions, both sides are pretty strong, and have arguably been the stand out teams of the season so far. It's the final most neutrals wanted in terms of teams with searing pace and attacking prowess.

Finally, it would be remiss not to mention the sad passing of Rob Burrow. I have never seen such an outpouring of love for one person. Not just from Leeds fans, not just from Rugby League fans, not even just sports fans. People from all walks of life, institutions from across the sporting world. His bravery and selflessness are unrivalled. The love and devotion shown by his wife Lindsey, his children Jackson, Maya, Macy, his parents Geoff and Irene, and his best mate Sir Kev Sinfield just melt the heart. Leeds Rhinos must be acknowledged too. The way they have handled this has been impeccable. With minutes silences before the finals this weekend and minutes applause scheduled for the 7th minute of each game, not to mention the men's final kicking off at 3:07pm. It gives the RL world the opportunity to show everyone what the family game is all about. Let's honour Rob in the best way possible and hope the game lives up to his legacy.

Stephen Ford:

Rob Burrow’s death, although expected, was still a shock. Although we all knew that currently there is no cure, subconsciously I hoped that he could carry on his fight with the dignity and spirit that he had shown since he learned of his illness. A fabulous player liked by all fans irrespective of their team loyalty and a lad loved by all his teammates. A very sad day and I’m certain that at Wembley the one minute silence will be impeccably applied as we give thanks for Rob on how to live your life. I’ve seen quite a few videos of Rob and his family since his illness and I’ve been humbled on how they have coped with this awful illness and in particular how his wife shows unbelievable spirit and strength in such tragic circumstances.

Hopefully Kevin Sinfield will also get some significant recognition on Saturday to reflect how grateful we all are for his unbelievable support to Rob, Rob’s family and in raising funds to help fight this spiteful illness.

Can’t wait for Saturday. I think that the suspensions of Keighran and Dupree will help to further motivate us in overcoming Wire in what I think will be a very tight game. Not sure who Peet will go with to replace Keighran but hopefully he believes that Eckersley has the temperament to cope with the occasion. A difficult decision for Matt Peet but I’m confident that he will make the right one. Thompson will effectively replace Dupree and with Farrell back I suspect that Walters will get a place on the bench. Not sure why Cooper didn’t play last Saturday but if fit it wouldn’t surprise me if he got a start at Wembley to add some experience into the team. If Cooper does get the nod then unfortunately that may mean that Hill gets the 18th man once again which would be a little cruel. Personally I am not too worried about team selection because whoever gets a place I’m confident that they will do their job. Wire are playing well with a good defence and can match us for pace. I am a big fan of Williams but hope that French can raise his game once more to deliver the winning blow. Obviously the right side of our defence with Nsemba and probably Eckersley will get some extra attention from the Wire attack so I am certain that Peet and his team will be working overtime this week to work on improving this potential weak link. I am expecting a great game from Smith and anticipate a torrid afternoon for Dufty. Like most fans I think that it will be a very tight game but with playing conditions expected to be good I am hoping for a victory but anticipate that less than six points will separate the two teams.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Really sad to hear the Rob Burrow news; a little man with a big heart, and how brave his family have been in the face of such adversity too.

Onto the Warriors, a disappointing performance last week against Warrington. Although a good result, it felt like a loss after the game. In a game where we needed to be squeaky clean, our discipline let us down again, not for the first time this season, what was Dupree thinking in particular, just plain dumb, really disappointed with him. I bet Matty Peet is fuming privately.

We will miss them both, and must admit has knocked my confidence pre-game, along with the injury to Marshall also, how fit will he be?

Credit to Warrington on the day, whose youngsters did them proud. Their full-back in particular stood out for me.

I was very impressed with Jacob Douglas for us and thought he had a top game and to play anybody else other than Eckersley at centre on Saturday, as some have suggested, would be madness in my opinion.

Warrington have had some great results recently, just hope they don’t add to it on Saturday, we need to start with the same intensity as the semi-final and get our noses in front, wouldn’t want to be chasing the game against this Wire outfit.

Hope we don’t play Byrne personally and go with a bench of Leeming, Mago, Walters and Hill/Cooper, probably favour Hill slightly personally.