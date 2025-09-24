Liam Farrell (left) and Bevan French (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Leeds Rhinos, Dream Team inclusions, new signings and the week off…

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bailey:

So after 27 rounds, the Warriors relinquished the League Leaders' Shield to Hull KR. Despite a spirited attempt by Warrington to take things to the last game for Wigan, they just came up short.

On balance, KR were worthy winners after their blistering start to the season. Second isn't a bad effort considering for Wigan, considering they’ve been shorn of the likes of Bevan French, Sam Walters, Luke Thompson, Brad O'Neill, Ethan Havard, Adam Keighran and Abbas Miski for large parts of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbas Miski thanks to the Wigan Warriors fans

But, with the regular season over, Wigan look to be ramping up for a third successive Grand Final. The defence looks to be back. Again, Wigan will be disappointed at the try conceded against Leeds, but the Warriors seem to be clicking with and without the ball.

Last season’s final six games led to Wigan conceding just six tries, all of which came in the first two of those games. This season, the Warriors have improved further and conceded just five tries in six games. It is certainly an ominous warning for the five teams attempting to wrestle the Grand Final from them.

Leeds came with a depleted backline (don't get me started on the noise around that; there was no such sympathy for Wigan in Round Five). It was a dead rubber game, really, with both sides visibly trying to avoid injuries and suspensions.

Leeds, to their credit, never gave up, but they were never in the game. I am sure the likes of Jake Connor and Ryan Hall will improve them, but will it be enough?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Byrne recognises the Wigan Warriors fans

The Warriors have a well-deserved rest this week. Leeds will battle with St Helens, whilst Leigh host Wakefield. Whilst the home teams will start as favourites, anything could happen, and it will be interesting to see whether Wigan will host Leigh, Leeds or St Helens at the Brick. It will be an incredible game, whatever happens.

The Dream Team was announced over the weekend, and as always, there was some moaning about exclusions. I was pleased to see Jai Field and Liam Marshall get the nod. Both have been crucial when we’ve missed other players.

I thought Jake Wardle, in particular, was unlucky to miss out from a Wigan perspective. I never really pay much attention, as it generally ends up being the most critical player for their team in that position over the season, rather than the best. I wouldn't swap French for any player, but with the games missed, he didn't have enough influence to be chosen.

Finally, another mention for the Warriors Women. A great crowd for their first stand-alone fixture at the Brick saw them comprehensively defeat Leeds in the semi-final. They have a clean sweep of nominations in the Woman of Steel, with Eva Hunter, Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kruise Leeming thanks the Wigan Warriors fans

Izzy and Jenna have also been shortlisted for Young Player of the Year. An incredible achievement for three talented youngsters who came through the pathways.

The Warriors Women have just one more game to get through, which is against old rivals and serial winners St Helens, to complete a clean sweep of trophies this year. If you can get down to support them, please do. It would cap off an incredible season for Denis and the team, and it's an exciting time for them.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A cagey game against Leeds with neither side anything to play for, and with that in mind, I was quite surprised we played Keighran with him being so close to a suspension, and relieved to see him escape further punishment with the challenge on Morgan Gannon. He has become an important player for us, not just for his goal-kicking, but he is a very capable centre.

Adam Keighran makes a break for Wigan Warriors

Another French masterclass on Friday, as people have said before. We run out of superlatives as to how good he is, and I loved the cheeky ball steal from bad boy James Bentley as well. I was pleased once again to see a good display from our captain Liam Farrell, who seemed to be everywhere, making a whopping 41 tackles with no misses. The only slight disappointment was that Field couldn’t bag a try to draw level with Hull FC winger Lewis Martin. However, what a peach of a pass he gave Wardle to put him over, and put the game to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our recent form, particularly defensively, is very encouraging, and if we can maintain this, along with our attacking prowess, we will be hard to beat.

I was really pleased to see the inclusion of Field in the Dream Team, a worthy fullback with his 24 tries and 21 assists. He has had a fantastic season, and although there is no doubt Lachie Miller is a fine player, Jai edges him.

I was a bit surprised to see Marshall in there, to be honest. I thought the other wing spot would have gone to Tom Davies, but pleased for Marshall nevertheless.

The confirmed new signings (Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan from St Helens) came as no surprise, as we have known for months. A bit underwhelmed if I’m honest, but I appreciate we don’t have much wiggle room with the improved contracts that have been handed out. I’m sure the coaching staff will improve these two over time, and they will turn out to be astute acquisitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m absolutely delighted with the extended contract given to Paul Deacon. I think he has already made an impression, and I think this can only benefit the playing group going forward. He is a very clever coach, in my opinion.

Jake Wardle celebrates a try for Wigan Warriors

We take the week off now, but I’m sure the time will be well spent, and not much time for rest and relaxation. We look to be injury-free and probably will be facing Leigh a week on Friday, which will be a stern test, as they are a more than useful outfit. I am hoping that we can maintain our defensive capabilities as the threat of the likes of Edwin Ipape, Tesi Niu and Lachlan Lam are there for all to see, but if we can nullify their attacking threats, we hopefully have the men who can turn the game in our favour, fingers crossed. Hopefully, the Warriors fans will turn out in numbers in what theoretically should be a 20,000-plus crowd.

It was great news to hear that the club had achieved a 17,000-plus average attendance this season. A credit to all concerned, great news.

I’m looking forward to the play-off games this weekend, and will enjoy watching good rugby league as a neutral observer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And last but not least, congratulations to our ladies with a comprehensive beating of Leeds, setting up a meeting against the auld enemy in the Grand Final. Well done ladies, Dennis Betts and his coaching staff also.

Darren Wrudd:

Yes, I’m back! Just like me to make a grand entrance as we come to the business end of the year, and what a year it has been for so many reasons. Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has sent their best wishes to friends and family. I am certainly on the mend thanks to some very dedicated people, and highest on my list is my loving wife, Glenda.

I have not missed watching any of the games, though and tried to keep abreast of the season, and I think the losses against Hull FC and Leigh effectively cost us the League Leaders’ Shield. But credit to Hull KR, they have been good value all year and deserve the accolade.

For some time through the middle of the season, we were scraping wins and winning ugly. Games when we did not play well at all and still found a way to bring home points, and that is the Warrior spirit that Matt Peet and his staff have instilled almost by osmosis throughout the club. If your leaders work so very hard for success, they are easy to follow into battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But through the last few games, we have shown real improvement in desire, and as the passes begin to stick and the moves come together, our form has steadily improved to the point where we are looking to peak at just the right time, for I don’t think we have yet. Well, I say that, but can French actually get any better? His partnerships with Harry Smith and Field are almost psychic, and I think we are watching one of the best players that this game has ever seen. So enjoy it, folks, as it’s a golden time here at Wigan.

When he made his comeback against Wakefield, I was supremely fortunate to win his shirt in the half-time draw, and I am selling it off to the best bid over £500, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to local charities. So email me at [email protected] or message me on X @dwrudd with a bid, and you could have hanging on your wall his signed, match-worn first-team home jersey. I might even throw in a pair of Harry Smith’s socks, but that’s another story in itself!

A week off will no doubt help heal some bruises, and I am sure Miski and Keighran in particular will appreciate the break.

Leeds have been playing some decent rugby this year and could have been a problem, but our eagerness to defend up front and not give them room effectively shut down their attack before it had a chance. We will need to do that again next time out if we are going to get back to another final and defend our title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I must offer congratulations to Denis Betts and his team. The Women have performed brilliantly this year to get to their final, and I hope plenty will get down to the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5, for their Grand Final and a chance to see this year’s three nominations for the Woman of Steel award. What an achievement for Wigan to have all three nominations in Rowe, Foubister and Hunter. They, and their families, should be proud as punch. Well done indeed.

The first-team squad will see a couple of changes with Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill leaving at the end of the year, and I wish them both the best of luck. They have worked so hard and still have a huge part to play in our success this year. But a couple of imports too from over Billinge Hill, which look like great additions, but we have next year to chat about them.

So, a restful week this week whilst we watch the four sides bite lumps out of one another for the chance to face us and the Robins. I suspect we will be facing Leeds, but we shall see.

READ NEXT: Former Wigan Warriors youngster among 13 confirmed departures at Championship club Oldham