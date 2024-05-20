Wigan Warriors: The incredible stats behind Challenge Cup semi-final triumph to reach Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors proved why they have been tipped for all the trophies following their 38-6 victory over Hull KR in the Challenge Cup.

It was a fantastic team effort from 1-17, but the 80 minute stint from prop forward Luke Thompson grabs the headlines.

The 29-year-old made the most runs (19), metres (196) and tackles (36) of any Wigan player and received praise from his team-mates.

There were some huge performances from Wigan Warriors during their semi-final victory

Matt Peet’s squad were clinical with their chances, running in seven tries for a crushing triumph to secure their spot at Wembley for the first time since 2017.

And their ruthlessness was proven by the recorded time spent in the opposition half and in key areas.

The Warriors spent just over 9 minutes in their opposition's 50, according to the RFL’s official stats, compared to KR’s 13, with Willie Peters’ outfit also spending more time in Wigan’s 20 with 4:50 compared to Warriors’ 3:59.

But Wigan took their chances with Abbas Miski (2), Jake Wardle (2), Junior Nsemba, Harry Smith and Tyler Dupree all crossing the whitewash.

Five of those came in the first half with as close to a perfect opening 40 you will see in the game that included a 91% completion rate.

Harry Smith shines in semi-final

England half Smith, 24, was named player of the match for his outstanding performance that included a precise kicking game, with 15 in-play, the most of any player.

It resulted in 501 kicking metres, with Mikey Lewis having kicked for 282 for Hull KR.

Wigan made just five errors in the hot conditions, below their Super League average of 7.5 across their opening 10 games.

Try-scoring forward Tyler Dupree also made a solid impact from the interchange bench.

As well as his four-pointer in the second half, the international prop made 125 metres while captain Liam Farrell made the second-most of any forward with 144 across his 80 minute stint.

Full-back Jai Field continues to return to his best in the dry conditions, running for 154 metres with an assist, two linebreak assists and eight tackle breaks.

Making his first start since his return from a hamstring injury, Ethan Havard made 113 metres.

And making his debut from the interchange bench, Sam Walters featured for 21 minutes that included eight runs, eight tackles, 69 metres and one tackle break.