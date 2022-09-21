The 26-year-old will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2024.

French joined the Warriors in 2019, and has gone on to become a fans’ favourite by lighting up Super League.

Born in New South Wales, the former Tingha Tigers RLFC junior played 47 games for Parramatta Eels before making the switch to England.

Bevan French finished the 2022 Super League season as top scorer

The Australian’s first full season with Wigan in 2020 saw him win the League Leaders’ Shield, as well as picking up a number of individual awards.

The following campaign was cut-short for French after he suffered a hamstring injury in May. He returned home to Australia a month later to complete rehabilitation while looking after his late mother, who was battling a long illness.

After exercising his additional year option, he returned to Wigan in 2022 and took to the field again after 10 months out.

Since then, French has featured predominantly on the wing, where he has had great success, scoring 31 tries in 24 games overall, which takes his overall total up to 57 in 58.

One of his standout games came against Hull FC, where he broke the Super League record for the most tries scored by a player in one game, as he went over for seven.

That helped him to finish the season as the competition’s top scorer, while he also earned a place in the Dream Team for a second time.