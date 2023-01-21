Wigan Warriors: The young players to look out for in this weekend's pre-season game against Whitehaven
Wigan Warriors face Whitehaven at the Recreation Ground in their first game of pre-season on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago
Players from the club’s academy and reserves make up the squad for the trip to Cumbria.
A few of the individuals who will be involved tasted first team action last season, with seven players receiving their debuts in August’s game against Hull KR.
Here are some of the youngsters to keep an eye on throughout 2023:
1. Ramon Silva- prop/second row
Ramon Silva, 21, is still awaiting his senior debut for Wigan after signing from London Broncos last year, but did feature for the reserves as well as spending some time out on loan during the 2022 season.