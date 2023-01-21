News you can trust since 1853
A number of young players are in action for Wigan Warriors this weekend

Wigan Warriors: The young players to look out for in this weekend's pre-season game against Whitehaven

Wigan Warriors face Whitehaven at the Recreation Ground in their first game of pre-season on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago

Players from the club’s academy and reserves make up the squad for the trip to Cumbria.

A few of the individuals who will be involved tasted first team action last season, with seven players receiving their debuts in August’s game against Hull KR.

Here are some of the youngsters to keep an eye on throughout 2023:

1. Ramon Silva- prop/second row

Ramon Silva, 21, is still awaiting his senior debut for Wigan after signing from London Broncos last year, but did feature for the reserves as well as spending some time out on loan during the 2022 season.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

2. Alex Sutton- centre

Alex Sutton, 20, spent time on loan with Newcastle Thunder, Swinton Lions and Oldham throughout 2022, as well as making his senior debut for Wigan in the game away to Hull KR back in August.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

3. Harvie Hill- prop

Harvie Hill, 19, was named Wigan's academy player of the year in 2022, and made his senior debut in August's game at Craven Park.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

4. Tom Forber- hooker

Tom Forber, 19, enjoyed time with Newcastle Thunder and Oldham last season, as well as picking up his first Super League appearance in the Hull KR game.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

