The former Wigan Warriors captain is working alongside Michael Maguire throughout the tournament, which the Kiwis started with a 34-12 victory against Lebanon at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leuluai, who will join Matty Peet’s coaching staff next season, states the standards in the New Zealand squad have really impressed him.

He said: “It’s been really good, Madge has been great for me, he’s let me get involved and I’ve enjoyed learning from him .

Thomas Leuluai says he is enjoying working with the New Zealand squad (credit: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz)

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be involved in such a great group of guys so early in my career.

“At international level, the standards are really high.

“The training level is really good. One thing that has stood out to me just being around the group is the professionalism of the boys.

“This will be good for me in the future because I’m learning a lot.

“The level of players is really good, some of the best in the NRL are in this group. It’s good seeing a different side of things and how they get to work.

“I’m just learning as much as I can while I’m here.”

New Zealand’s next Pool C game comes against Jamaica at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday evening (K.O. 7.30pm).

