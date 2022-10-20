Wigan Warriors' Thomas Leuluai discusses how he is benefitting from his coaching role with New Zealand and the high standards in the Kiwis squad
Thomas Leulaui says he is enjoying being part of New Zealand’s coaching staff for the Rugby League World Cup.
The former Wigan Warriors captain is working alongside Michael Maguire throughout the tournament, which the Kiwis started with a 34-12 victory against Lebanon at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Leuluai, who will join Matty Peet’s coaching staff next season, states the standards in the New Zealand squad have really impressed him.
He said: “It’s been really good, Madge has been great for me, he’s let me get involved and I’ve enjoyed learning from him .
“It’s a great opportunity for me to be involved in such a great group of guys so early in my career.
“At international level, the standards are really high.
“The training level is really good. One thing that has stood out to me just being around the group is the professionalism of the boys.
“This will be good for me in the future because I’m learning a lot.
“The level of players is really good, some of the best in the NRL are in this group. It’s good seeing a different side of things and how they get to work.
“I’m just learning as much as I can while I’m here.”
New Zealand’s next Pool C game comes against Jamaica at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday evening (K.O. 7.30pm).
Meanwhile, the other game in that group sees Ireland, who made a winning start to their World Cup campaign, take on Lebanon at Leigh Sports Village.