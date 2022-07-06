Head coach Matty Peet has confirmed the 37-year-old will miss the next six weeks through a Grade Two calf injury.
While Leuluai is out of the Magic Weekend game against St Helens, Wigan do have some players back available for selection.
Peet said: “Cade Cust is back in contention this week and Morgan Smiths is also back (following his suspension).
"Tommy (Leuluai) has got a Grade Two on his calf, so he will be out for over six weeks.
“We need a bit more further information on that as it’s a Grade Two but it’s in tricky spot so we need a bit more, but it will be around six weeks.
"It’s up to the lads who come in to decide how big of a blow it is. Every squad is going through it at the moment so we won’t feel sorry for ourselves.