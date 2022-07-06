Head coach Matty Peet has confirmed the 37-year-old will miss the next six weeks through a Grade Two calf injury.

While Leuluai is out of the Magic Weekend game against St Helens, Wigan do have some players back available for selection.

Peet said: “Cade Cust is back in contention this week and Morgan Smiths is also back (following his suspension).

"Tommy (Leuluai) has got a Grade Two on his calf, so he will be out for over six weeks.

“We need a bit more further information on that as it’s a Grade Two but it’s in tricky spot so we need a bit more, but it will be around six weeks.

"It’s up to the lads who come in to decide how big of a blow it is. Every squad is going through it at the moment so we won’t feel sorry for ourselves.

"This is why you have your squad and you train to be adaptable, so we won’t dwell on it.