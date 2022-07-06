Wigan Warriors: Thomas Leuluai set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury

Wigan Warriors will be without their captain Thomas Leuluai for an extended period.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:19 pm

Head coach Matty Peet has confirmed the 37-year-old will miss the next six weeks through a Grade Two calf injury.

While Leuluai is out of the Magic Weekend game against St Helens, Wigan do have some players back available for selection.

Peet said: “Cade Cust is back in contention this week and Morgan Smiths is also back (following his suspension).

Thomas Leuluai will miss Wigan's Magic Weekend game against St Helens on Saturday

"Tommy (Leuluai) has got a Grade Two on his calf, so he will be out for over six weeks.

“We need a bit more further information on that as it’s a Grade Two but it’s in tricky spot so we need a bit more, but it will be around six weeks.

"It’s up to the lads who come in to decide how big of a blow it is. Every squad is going through it at the moment so we won’t feel sorry for ourselves.

"This is why you have your squad and you train to be adaptable, so we won’t dwell on it.

"I love Tommy to bits and wish he could play every week, but it’s not to be.”

