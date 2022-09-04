Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jai Field, Bevan French and Liam Farrell are among the players included in this year’s line-up.

The selections were made by the Man of Steel panellists.

Member of the 1999 Dream Team, Barrie McDermott said: “Being on the Man of Steel panel and working for Sky Sports means I’ve had the opportunity to watch these fantastic athletes showing some amazing skills week-in-week-out throughout the season.

Jai Field and Bevan French have both been included in the Dream Team

“Seeing five players retain their place in the team from 2021 shows the talent and consistency on display in Super League. A special mention must go to Morgan Knowles who is quickly making the loose forward position after a fourth straight pick in the team.

“It’s fantastic to see that Mikolaj Oledzki is developing into a first class forward and challenges his peers every week. He has been an imposing presence for his club all year and a debut appearance is very deserved.

“Alongside the familiar faces it is great to see new talent rewarded with a place in the team and all six debutants this season should all be very proud to join the Dream Team list.”

Here is the full Dream Team:

1. Jai Field, Wigan Warriors

2. Bevan French, Wigan Warriors

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Hull KR

4. Tim Lafai, Salford Red Devils

5. Ken Sio, Salford Red Devils

6. Jack Welsby, St Helens

7. Brodie Croft, Salford Red Devils

8. Alex Walmsley, St Helens

9. James Roby, St Helens

10. Mikolaj Oledzki, Leeds Rhinos

11. Chris McQueen, Huddersfield Giants

12. Liam Farrell, Wigan Warriors