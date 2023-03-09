It was a tough night due to the conditions, with the visitors handling the rain and the wind better than Matty Peet’s side.

Errors ultimately proved costly, despite a few signs of a potential comeback during the second half.

Here are some talking points from the game:

Harry Smith scored Wigan's only try of the game

Tough conditions a factor in Wigan’s errors- but not an excuse

It was a difficult night at the DW Stadium due to the conditions.

There is no doubt the wind and rain would’ve made things tough, while the temperature wasn’t great either.

This certainly would’ve been a factor in a few of the errors, but Wigan didn’t help themselves either.

Things just seemed a bit sloppy in periods, with Catalans handed opportunities that resulted in points.

Meanwhile, they also struggled to execute moves down the other end, with the final ball just letting them down at times.

There is no doubt things were better after the break- and they did grow into things more, but mistakes were still present and they couldn’t truly impose themselves onto their opponents.

The conditions would’ve been a factor behind this, but it certainly can’t be an excuse.

Peet’s side now have plenty of time to reflect on the game ahead of their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium next week.

Execution poor in attack

An unusual problem for the Warriors was posting points on their opponents.

Things just didn’t click in attack, and they didn’t seem to adapt to what was in front of them.

Harry Smith’s second half try could’ve been a springboard for more, but they just couldn’t back it up.

The halfback was constantly trying to create something.

He tested former Warriors winger Tom Davies on a couple of occasions in the opening 40 minutes, but the Dragons were able to survive.

A golden chance came the way of Bevan French after the break, but he couldn’t keep hold of the grubber kick through.

Some credit has to go to Catalans for the way they defended as well.

Towards the end of the game Tom Johnstone made a great tackle to stop Toby King from going over in the right corner.

The French side have made a fantastic start to their season, with four wins now under their belt.

The victory on Friday night was their first at the DW Stadium since April 2011, and is a sign of how good they could be this season.

While Wigan struggled with the weather, Catalans embraced it, and just managed the game well in order to get their chances.

A nasty cut for Isa and further injury updates

The Warriors were without Willie Isa for a long period during the game.

He went off with a nasty cut to his lip, but was able to return in the second half.

After the match, Matty Peet said: “I’ve not seen too much of him, but it looked quite busted.

“He’s a tough kid, as tough as they get.

