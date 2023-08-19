Liam Marshall, Toby King and Jake Wardle all went over for tries in the narrow win for Matty Peet’s side.

It was a game full of errors, with neither team being anywhere near their best.

Here are some of the talking points from the night:

Harry Smith kicked the winning drop-goal in Wigan Warriors' victory over Hull FC

Drop-goal drama

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the dramatic ending, it was a tough watch throughout, and a fixture you wouldn’t want to rewatch.

Both sides struggled to compose themselves throughout, but it was the Warriors who were able to deliver in the vital moment- just about.

Even during additional time it was a struggle, and it took until the 88th minute for the deciding moment to come.

Wigan dominated in the first half of golden point, but didn’t seem to have a set plan to deliver the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been a pretty tough night for Harry Smith, who had missed all three of his conversions.

Nonetheless, when it mattered he stepped up with a cracking 40 metre kick.

He may get criticism, but there’s no doubting the ability is there.

Frustrating from the Warriors

After a week off from match action, the Warriors looked off the boil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certain things didn’t go their way, and just couldn’t click into gear.

At times they seemed too eager to make things happen- which lead to a number of needless mistakes with the ball.

On a couple of occasions the players weren’t on the same wavelength, leading to misplaced passes and simple errors.

It just seemed like one of those nights where nothing was going their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a moment in the first half where space appeared for Abbas Miski on the right side, but the winger stumbled as he tried to find his way to the corner.

At the other end, they seemed to switch off for Adam Swift’s try, with the Hull FC man collecting a kick before going over.

In the second half, while there may have been some fortune behind Brad Dwyer’s try, more could’ve potentially been done by Jai Field in defence.

It wasn’t free-flowing from the Black and Whites either, who were equally poor in attack, but they played their part in frustrating Peet’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite not also having the rub of the green, the Warriors’ commitment was evident to see throughout, and ultimately they got their reward for that.

You could’ve said the same if it swung the other way, so a draw would’ve been the fairest result.

Reserves continue unbeaten run

Prior to the Super League game at the DW Stadium, Wigan’s reserves took on Hull FC at Robin Park Arena- where they continued their unbeaten run.

It proved to be a tight affair, with the Warriors edging it 26-24 for their eighth straight victory.

Maddox Jeffery crossed for a brace, while Zach Eckersley, Ethan Fitzgerald and Kavan Rothwell were all on the scoresheet as well.