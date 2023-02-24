Liam Marshall went over for four tries in the 60-0 victory at the DW Stadium.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

The perfect response

Wigan produced a strong victory over Wakefield at the DW Stadium

After an opener to forget against Hull KR, Wigan certainly made amends with their dominant victory over Wakefield.

From start to finish they looked strong, and like they had a point to prove.

Harry Smith and Cade Cust controlled things in the halves going forward, while in defence they pinned Trinity in their own half.

It was much more like the performance we expect from the Warriors, and no doubt proves last week’s loss to the Robins was nothing more than a blip.

Underwhelming Wakefield

Wakefield have been tipped by many to go down this season, and based on their display at the DW Stadium, there can’t be too many arguments.

They proved to be the perfect opponents for Wigan, as they looked to bounce back from last week’s display at Craven Park.

Any notion of this being a banana skin was soon addressed.

It’s actually quite hard to judge how good the Warriors were due to how bad Trinity performed.

Nonetheless, you can only beat what’s in front of you, and they did that expertly, fully punishing the visitors for their errors.

Marshall capped a good night for the Warriors

Liam Marshall capped a good attacking display from the Warriors, and exposed just how vulnerable Wakefield were out wide.

It was a productive night for the 26-year-old, as he went over four times.

His second try in particular was impressive, as he showed good hands to pick up a short pass to the wing before it hit the ground.

Him and Jake Wardle linked up well, but it was far too easy for them for the majority of the night.

On the other side, the opening try of the night provided the first snippet of what Toby King and Bevan French can do on the right side this season.