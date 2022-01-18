Wigan Warriors will start the new Betfred Women's Super League season against St Helens

The match will take place on the weekend of May 15, with the Saints starting their title defence at home.

Throughout this season, Sky Sports will be providing live and exclusive coverage.

Wigan will appear live on the channel on July 21, when they travel to Leeds Rhinos (K.O. 5.30pm).

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi-Sports, said: "We’re delighted to be providing our customers with more live Betfred Women’s Super League matches than ever before with the addition of two regular season games.

“Showcasing these games as double-headers alongside the men’s Betfred Super League games will provide greater visibility for the women’s game as it continues to grow.

“We’re proud of our continued commitment to the sport of Rugby League here at Sky Sports and very much look forward to the upcoming season.”

Following the expansion of the competition to 12 teams, the teams have been split into two groups of six, with one up one down between the groups for 2023.

Group one features: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, York City Knights and Huddersfield Giants.

Meanwhile, Barrow Raiders, Leigh Miners Rangers, Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity, Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers make up group two.

There are 10 rounds of fixtures, with the top four in each group qualifying for the semi finals, followed by a Grand Final which is scheduled for the weekend of September 17-18.

The 2022 campaign will kick off in mid-March with the first of three rounds of group matches in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup, followed by quarter finals on the weekend of April 9-10, the semi finals two weeks later, and the final at Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday May 7.

Thomas Brindle, the RFL’s Head of Growth and General Manager of the BWSL, said: “The decision to split to two groups of six in 2022 has been taken to ensure greater quality as well as quantity, with a focus on England Women’s preparations for the home World Cup at the end of the season.

“After the frustration and disappointment of the Covid-enforced postponement of the 2020 season, 2021 was a year of real progress and encouragement, with the launch of the Betfred Women’s Super League South, and a number of new girls competitions and teams.

“That trend has continued for 2022 with a total of 140 teams spread across almost 50 clubs, compared to 78 teams in 2019 and 98 last year, and already this year we’ve seen Salford Red Devils play their first match against Swinton Lions, and we welcome Oxford Cavaliers to BWSL South.

“The appointment of Jodie Cunningham as National Women’s and Girls’ Development Manager last November has strengthened the RFL team.

“As ever we are grateful to the many volunteers who have helped to drive the development of the Women’s and Girls’ game, and delighted that more and more continue to do so.”

Wigan Warriors Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures:

May 15- St Helens V Wigan Warriors

May 22- Wigan Warriors V Castleford Tigers

June 5- Huddersfield Giants V Wigan Warriors

June 26- Wigan Warriors V York City Knights

July 3- Wigan Warriors V Leeds Rhinos

July 21- Leeds Rhinos V Wigan Warriors

July 31- Castleford Tigers V Wigan Warriors

August 7- Wigan Warriors V Huddersfield Giants

August 14- York City Knights V Wigan Warriors

August 28- Wigan Warriors V St Helens