Adam Keighran of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors will make history in Friday night’s showdown with Hull KR, as they become the first club to hit 5,000 first-class competitive games.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club records date all the way back to August 27, 1895, when an emergency meeting in Manchester saw prominent Lancashire clubs declare their support to Yorkshire colleagues in the proposal to form a Northern Union – the birth of rugby league.

The first official game of Wigan’s 5,000 came on September 7, 1895, against Broughton Rangers at Wheater’s Field in front of 3,000 fans. Wigan won the match 9-0, with Bill Yates scoring Wigan’s first-ever try in the Northern Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following three away games, Wigan’s first home game was on September 28, 1895, at Prescott Street against borough neighbours Tyldesley, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Wigan won eight trophies in the pre-Northern Union era, but it took the Cherry and Whites seven years to win their first trophy, which came in the form of the Lancashire League in 1901-1902.

Fast forward to the club’s most recent success, with Matt Peet’s Warriors completing a historic Grand Slam in 2024, winning the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final during the same season.

If average games per season are taken into account, the 6,000-milestone game should be around 2051. Regarding Super League, where the average games have decreased significantly over the years, it should be around 2063.

All stats provided are courtesy of the ever-reliable Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club (RKC).