News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea
11 hours ago Gary Glitter recalled to prison for breaking licence conditions
20 hours ago Gary Lineker breaks silence as pundit to return to Match of The Day
20 hours ago Met Office weather warnings across UK - snow, ice & rain to hit today
20 hours ago Gary Lineker set to return as Match of The Day host as BBC apologises
23 hours ago Oscars 2023 red carpet looks including Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler

Wigan Warriors: Toby King discusses how he is building relationships with the players around him

Toby King says he is finding his feet with Wigan Warriors and building relationships with his new teammates.

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

The centre, who is on loan from Warrington Wolves, has started all four games for Matty Peet’s side so far this season, and is preparing to face his hometown club Huddersfield Giants on Friday (K.O. 7.45pm).

King states he’s getting used to his new surroundings, and is enjoying working with the people around him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been brilliant with Custy (Cade Cust), Bevan (French) and Willie (Isa)/ Kai (Pearce-Paul),” he said.

Toby King has started all four games for Wigan so far this season
Toby King has started all four games for Wigan so far this season
Toby King has started all four games for Wigan so far this season
Most Popular

“It’s been great, we are building as we go.

“Playing alongside Bev is great because of the speed he’s got, it’s brilliant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can give him the ball anywhere and he’ll do the rest, he’s that good.

“I’ve not got the speed he’s got, I’m a slug next to him.

King facing Bevan French back in 2020
King facing Bevan French back in 2020
King facing Bevan French back in 2020

“In dog-terms, he’s a greyhound and I’m a schnauzer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m the wise head and he’s the showman.”

Read More
Wigan legend Ellery Hanley discusses if he'd ever return to coaching and compare...

As he continues to get to know his new teammates, King says he will try to get them involved with some of his hobbies away from the field.

“I’m a bit of a fell walker. I enjoy going to the North East with my dog,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I also enjoy a bit of tennis on the side.

“I’ve not been playing as much because of the weather, but I love it.

“I’m trying to find out who’s decent in the squad so I can play some of the boys in the summer.

“No one has invited me to play yet, so hopefully as I build some relationships we’ll find some tennis players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve got a lot of darts players, but that’s not me. I’ve tried but I get embarrassed.“I reckon I can take on anyone in the team at tennis, I don’t know what I’d do if they beat me.

“I’m probably a Nick Kyrgios, I get very passionate about it.”

The Warriors head to the John Smith’s Stadium this Friday on the back of their 18-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium.

Peet’s side will be hoping to replicate the form they showed in their games against Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers, where across the two fixtures they posted a total of 96 points without conceding.

Huddersfield GiantsWarrington WolvesCastleford TigersWakefield Trinity