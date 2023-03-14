The centre, who is on loan from Warrington Wolves, has started all four games for Matty Peet’s side so far this season, and is preparing to face his hometown club Huddersfield Giants on Friday (K.O. 7.45pm).

King states he’s getting used to his new surroundings, and is enjoying working with the people around him.

“It’s been brilliant with Custy (Cade Cust), Bevan (French) and Willie (Isa)/ Kai (Pearce-Paul),” he said.

Toby King has started all four games for Wigan so far this season

“It’s been great, we are building as we go.

“Playing alongside Bev is great because of the speed he’s got, it’s brilliant.

“You can give him the ball anywhere and he’ll do the rest, he’s that good.

“I’ve not got the speed he’s got, I’m a slug next to him.

King facing Bevan French back in 2020

“In dog-terms, he’s a greyhound and I’m a schnauzer.

“I’m the wise head and he’s the showman.”

As he continues to get to know his new teammates, King says he will try to get them involved with some of his hobbies away from the field.

“I’m a bit of a fell walker. I enjoy going to the North East with my dog,” he added.

“I also enjoy a bit of tennis on the side.

“I’ve not been playing as much because of the weather, but I love it.

“I’m trying to find out who’s decent in the squad so I can play some of the boys in the summer.

“No one has invited me to play yet, so hopefully as I build some relationships we’ll find some tennis players.

“We’ve got a lot of darts players, but that’s not me. I’ve tried but I get embarrassed.“I reckon I can take on anyone in the team at tennis, I don’t know what I’d do if they beat me.

“I’m probably a Nick Kyrgios, I get very passionate about it.”

The Warriors head to the John Smith’s Stadium this Friday on the back of their 18-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium.