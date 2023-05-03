The centre was one of the six Wigan Warriors players to be named in Shaun Wane’s side.

Upon receiving his call-up, King had to make some difficult phone calls after previously representing another nation at last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

“It really hurt me to do that because I’ve got a lot of passion to play for Ireland,” he said.

Toby King

“My brother is obviously captain there, and I’ve got a lot of respect for Ged Corcoran.

“It didn’t go down too well but I felt it was a decision I had to make at that time.

“It wasn’t easy in a way because I loved playing for Ireland; I probably won't be on Ged’s Christmas card list.

“Working with Waney (Shaun Wane) is pretty good.

“He’s class in training, it’s pretty intense. You know what he wants from you because he’s honest.

“I’ve been in quite a few camps, and it’s always exciting when you get together with all of the lads.

“I roomed with Ash Handley, and I shared with him at U18s so it was a nice throwback.

“It was a pretty special moment to get the England cap.

“There’s a lot of good English talent here at Wigan.

“The club has always been good in supporting players who are called up for England.

“Matty (Peet) was disappointed there weren’t even more of us in the squad.

“That game against France was good, but there’s a bigger picture, and as Wigan players we need to have a massive year if we want to be there for the Tonga test at the end of the season.

“It’s something to work towards.”

King is currently on loan with Wigan from Warrington, and currently does not know where he will be playing next season.

“It’s been class here,” he added.

“The boys have been really good to me and we’re getting on the right side of the results.

“I’m just focusing on the here and now, because I’ve got a lot more to improve on.

“There’s a lot to be worked out for next year, because I’m contracted at Warrington until 2025, but I’m loving it here now.

“I’ve had a few chats about staying; I’m leaving it all to my agent really.

“It’s in the back of your mind, but it is exciting, because you’re playing for your future.

“I don’t know what will happen, so you don’t want to get carried away.

“Nothing has been agreed at the minute, I’m just a loan player.

“If Warrington wanted me back I couldn’t do anything about it, but I didn’t leave there in a bad way.

“I’m thankful to Wigan for giving me a shot this year and believing in me, so hopefully I can pay them back.”

Wigan head coach Matty Peet is hopeful that Wigan will be able to keep hold of King on a permanent basis.

“It’d be great if he could be here beyond this season,” he stated.

“We like him and respect what he brings to the group.

“He’s fitting in well as a Wigan player and has made a great start.