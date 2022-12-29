The 26-year-old has joined the club on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves, and has his sights set on success in cherry and white in 2023.

King states he’s seen first-hand what Wigan is about and hopes he can become a key part of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a point to prove to get into this team,” he said.

Toby King

“It’s a quality side and I really want to add what I think I can to it.

“I’ve had a lot of meetings with Matty (Peet), talking about what he wants from me, and it’s all pretty clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to work on those little things and have some really good carries.

“With the good rugby this team plays, it’s really exciting for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

King won the Challenge Cup with Warrington Wolves in 2019

“Hopefully if I’m physically fit after this pre-season, there will be a big year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are driven by the good times after a win and the memories it creates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still buzz off the time Warrington won the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those are long-lasting memories that you crave, and that hard work starts now.

“You want to have a good pre-season, but the bigger picture is, you do this hard work because you want to win something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wigan beat Warrington twice in the Grand Final, and I keep seeing posters around the gym and the running track of them all celebrating, so it’s haunting me a little bit.

“You don’t want memories like that, but hopefully we can do something special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can tell why this club has been so successful just by being around the place and how together it is.

“Everyone knows each other and it’s a really good organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 12 months time I want to have done something special with this group and on an individual basis I want to get into some really good form to be talked about as one of the best centres in Super League.

“I want to have a really good year because I know I can do a lot better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to get back to my best, so hopefully in a year we’ll be celebrating.

“I’ve never won a Grand Final so to do that would be pretty amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

King says there has been a really good connection between him and fellow centre Jake Wardle so far, with both players recently joining the club.

“We are both new to this team and we are getting along, but working hard at the same time,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a quality player so it will be good for us both to learn from each other.

“I’ve been training with quite a few of the wingers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously Bevan French hasn’t come in yet, but it speaks for itself how good a player he is.

“I’ll give him the ball and let him do his thing. No one can keep up with him, he’s unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad