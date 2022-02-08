The 36-year-old hasn’t made any concrete decisions about his future but has admitted he’s headed into the last few campaigns thinking each one could be his last.

His final decision will be based on how he feels at the end of the year.

He said: “I haven’t made a call yet but I’m not silly I know I am coming to the end. For the last three or four year I went into it thinking it might be my last. It all depends how the body holds up and if mentally you want to go through what you need to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Leuluai

“Coaching has been on the cards for a few years, it’s something I want to have a crack at when I finish playing."

Throughout the upcoming season, head coach Matty Peet has will be rotating the squad to ensure his captain is given the right amount of rest time.

Leuluai understands this approach and is happy to sit out some weeks.

“It’s the right thing for the club and myself personally. There’ll be at times when my experience is needed and times when I need a break and young kid is given a crack," he added.

“I’ve been trying to pass on everything I’ve learnt, as much as I can. As a player of my age, you learn a few things, and you are just sharing that experience. Regardless if I’m playing in the squad or not I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team perform.”