Jake Wardle in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors trio Jake Wardle, Harry Smith and Ethan Havard have been named in Shaun Wane’s 24-strong England squad for the Ashes series against Australia on home soil this autumn.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wardle, who will likely partner Herbie Farnworth in the centres, has enjoyed another impressive year with the Warriors, scoring 15 tries in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Halfback Smith played in all but one of Wigan’s games in 2025, making more attacking kicks (160) and kicks in general play (371) than any other player in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, prop Havard missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury but went on to become a cornerstone of Matt Peet’s forward pack, regularly churning out 60 and 70-minute displays through the middle. All three players featured in Wigan’s recent Grand Final defeat to Hull KR.

Meanwhile, there is no place for Wigan quartet Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill and Liam Marshall, who were all named in Wane’s 32-man train-on squad from the Super League-based players back in June.

Australia-born AJ Brimson has earned his first England call-up after successfully applying to change his international eligibility to England earlier this year through his mother’s heritage. He scored 12 tries in 23 NRL appearances for Gold Coast Titans this year.

Also from the NRL, Newcastle Knights duo Dom Young and Kai Pearce-Paul are included, along with Dolphins star Farnworth, North Queensland Cowboys forward John Bateman, and Wigan academy product Morgan Smithies, who helped Canberra Raiders clinch the Minor Premiership this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Warriors winger Joe Burgess returns to the England set-up for the first time since 2015 after scoring two tries in Hull KR’s Grand Final win over Wigan, and he is accompanied by two of his Rovers teammates in Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten.

Owen Trout could make his England debut this autumn following an impressive season with Leigh Leopards.

Meanwhile, Kallum Watkins and Alex Walmsley both return to the national team after spells away from the international game. Leeds Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins last featured for England in the Rugby League World Cup back in 2022, whilst Walmsley’s most recent Test match came in a 30-10 win over France in 2021.

St Helens boast the highest representation in Wane’s squad with five players, whilst Wigan and Leeds join Hull KR in having three players named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone from Wakefield Trinity are included, with England captain George Williams being Warrington Wolves’ sole representative.

Wane says he is confident that the 24 players he has selected will give England the best chance of claiming a historic Ashes victory.

“I’m really excited by the 24 players we have selected ahead of this upcoming Ashes series,” said Wane.

“There were some tough decisions to be made given the quality we have across both Super League and the NRL, and that’s never easy, but I am confident that the 24 selected will give us the best chance of winning this series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The return of the Ashes has been a long time coming, and we now have the chance to face off against the Kangaroos and look to make history by being the first English side to win the Ashes in over 50 years.

“We already have two sold-out venues in Everton and Headingley, and I’m sure the atmosphere at Wembley in less than two weeks’ time will be electric.”

England squad for Ashes series: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (Hull KR), Daryl Clark, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard, Harry Smith, Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul, Dom Young (Newcastle Knights), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).