The 20-year-old departed Wigan at the end of the 2022 season, and has now linked-up again with former Warriors head coach Adrian Lam.

According to Rugby League Live, he is with the Leopards on a train and trial deal, but will be looking to earn a permanent contract ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanley, who is the son of Wigan legend Ellery, made his senior debut for the Warriors against St Helens back in 2020.

Umyla Hanley

The following year, he made a total of nine appearances under Lam, scoring five tries.

Game time in the first team has been limited for the fullback throughout the last 12 months, but picked up minutes in the Championship with Newcastle Thunder and in the Grand Final winning reserves side.

Advertisement Hide Ad