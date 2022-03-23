Wigan Warriors unsuccessful in their appeal to reduce Kaide Ellis’ ban

The prop was handed the punishment after being involved in a punch-up with Catalans Dragons’ Jordan Dezaria, in what was deemed a Grade E offence.

His French opponent subsequently had his charge reduced to a Grade C, and received a three match ban.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaide Ellis will serve the remainder of his five-match ban

Prior to the appeal verdict, Wigan head coach Matty Peet shared his views on the length of Ellis’ ban.

He said: “We feel it was something that warrants further discussion.