Wigan Warriors unsuccessful in their appeal to reduce Kaide Ellis’ ban
Wigan Warriors have been unsuccessful in their appeal to reduce Kaide Ellis’ five-match ban.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:34 am
The prop was handed the punishment after being involved in a punch-up with Catalans Dragons’ Jordan Dezaria, in what was deemed a Grade E offence.
His French opponent subsequently had his charge reduced to a Grade C, and received a three match ban.
Prior to the appeal verdict, Wigan head coach Matty Peet shared his views on the length of Ellis’ ban.
He said: “We feel it was something that warrants further discussion.
“We understand what he did was unacceptable but we feel that the length of the ban needs reconsideration.”