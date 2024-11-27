Wigan Warriors have unveiled their squad numbers for the title-defending 2025 Super League campaign, with two changes to their starting 13 and confirming only one new signing.

Following one of the most impressive breakthrough seasons in the competition’s history, Junior Nsemba has been promoted to number 11, with Willie Isa to don number 14 in 2025 after the veteran signed a 12-month extension for his 10th season with the club.

Luke Thompson has received the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Liam Byrne, who has swapped with the England international and will wear 16 next season.

29-year-old Thompson enjoyed a fine first season in cherry and white, named in the 2024 Super League Dream Team alongside Nsemba, Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall.

Wigan’s only new signing ahead of 2025, back-rower George Hirst has received shirt number 34 for his debut campaign with the reigning champions - the final number on the list. He joined the Warriors from Oldham on a two-year deal, with the option of a third.

Promoted to Matt Peet’s first-team squad, winning the 2024 Academy Grand Final over rivals St Helens, Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, and Kian McDermott have all received their debut senior numbers, with a 33-player squad confirmed for 2025.

Fans wishing to have players names and numbers printed on shirts will be able to from Monday morning, 10am.

Wigan Warriors 2025 squad numbers:

1. Jai Field

2. Abbas Miski

3. Adam Keighran

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Bevan French

7. Harry Smith

8. Ethan Havard

9. Brad O’Neill

10. Luke Thompson

11. Junior Nsemba

12. Liam Farrell

13. Kaide Ellis

14. Willie Isa

15. Patrick Mago

16. Liam Byrne

17. Kruise Leeming

18. Warriors fans

19. Tyler Dupree

20. Harvie Hill

21. Sam Walters

22. Zach Eckersley

23. Tom Forber

24. Jack Farrimond

25. Sam Eseh

26. Jacob Douglas

27. Harvey Makin

28. Tiaki Chan

29. Taylor Kerr

30. Nathan Lowe

31. Lukas Mason

32. Noah Hodkinson

33. Kian McDermott

34. George Hirst