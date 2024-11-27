Wigan Warriors unveil 2025 squad numbers with two changes to starting XIII as impressive duo promoted
Following one of the most impressive breakthrough seasons in the competition’s history, Junior Nsemba has been promoted to number 11, with Willie Isa to don number 14 in 2025 after the veteran signed a 12-month extension for his 10th season with the club.
Luke Thompson has received the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Liam Byrne, who has swapped with the England international and will wear 16 next season.
29-year-old Thompson enjoyed a fine first season in cherry and white, named in the 2024 Super League Dream Team alongside Nsemba, Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall.
Wigan’s only new signing ahead of 2025, back-rower George Hirst has received shirt number 34 for his debut campaign with the reigning champions - the final number on the list. He joined the Warriors from Oldham on a two-year deal, with the option of a third.
Promoted to Matt Peet’s first-team squad, winning the 2024 Academy Grand Final over rivals St Helens, Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, and Kian McDermott have all received their debut senior numbers, with a 33-player squad confirmed for 2025.
Fans wishing to have players names and numbers printed on shirts will be able to from Monday morning, 10am.
Wigan Warriors 2025 squad numbers:
1. Jai Field
2. Abbas Miski
3. Adam Keighran
4. Jake Wardle
5. Liam Marshall
6. Bevan French
7. Harry Smith
8. Ethan Havard
9. Brad O’Neill
10. Luke Thompson
11. Junior Nsemba
12. Liam Farrell
13. Kaide Ellis
14. Willie Isa
15. Patrick Mago
16. Liam Byrne
17. Kruise Leeming
19. Tyler Dupree
20. Harvie Hill
21. Sam Walters
22. Zach Eckersley
23. Tom Forber
24. Jack Farrimond
25. Sam Eseh
26. Jacob Douglas
27. Harvey Makin
28. Tiaki Chan
29. Taylor Kerr
30. Nathan Lowe
31. Lukas Mason
32. Noah Hodkinson
33. Kian McDermott
34. George Hirst
