Wigan Warriors unveil special World Club Challenge kit ahead of mouth-watering clash

The two respective champions go head-to-head on Saturday, February 24, in front of a sold-out DW Stadium, while the mouth-watering clash will also be broadcast live on the BBC as part of a new historic three-year partership with the Super League from 2024.

The new shirt draws elements from the one worn in the 1991 World Club Challenge, where Wigan Warriors beat Penrith Panthers 21-4 at Anfield.

Wigan Warriors have launched their special World Club Challenge kit

David Myers and Sam Panapa scored in the triumph, while icon Frano Botica kicked six goals, alongside a field-goal from Joe Lydon.

Wigan Warriors chief executive, Kris Radlinski said: “Martin Dermott gave a compelling speech to the players this week, focusing on his experience playing in World Club Challenge games and reflecting on his 1991 match against Penrith.

“The atmosphere in the room was electric, with everyone fully engrossed in his captivating memories. His involvement in unveiling our 2024 World Club Challenge kit is truly inspiring for all of us.

He added: “The kit honours the players who participated at Anfield in 1991, each of whom has left an indelible mark on our history and deserves to be celebrated and recognised.

"Those players will all be receiving one of these special jerseys in the coming weeks as a way of thanking them for their outstanding contribution to our club.”