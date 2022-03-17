Wigan Warriors V Castleford Tigers preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their defeat against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Prior to the 28-0 loss in Perpignan they had won their opening four matches, including both their games at the DW Stadium.

Opposition:

Wigan Warriors are back at the DW Stadium for tonight's game

Castleford Tigers have endured a slow start to the season, only winning one of their opening five matches

They started the campaign with a 16-26 defeat to Salford, before losing against Warrington and Hull KR in their subsequent matches in February.

Their first win came against Hull FC, as Greg Eden scored a hat-trick in a 33-26 victory over Hull FC.

They couldn’t follow that up with another victory, as they were defeated by Huddersfield last time out.

The coach:

Lee Radford is currently in his first season at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

During his playing career he enjoyed two spells with Hull FC, which came either side of his time with Bradford Bulls, where he won two Grand Finals.

He also represented England between 2001 and 2006.

As a head coach, he took over Hull FC in 2014, leading them to two Challenge Cup victories before his departure in 2020.

Key Men:

Jake Trueman and Paul McShane in the halves can be a real threat to any opposing side.

If Castleford are to improve the form they displayed so far this year, then this pair will be integral to that.

Eden has been the Tigers’ biggest try threat in the opening five games, scoring on four occasions.

Previous meetings:

Wigan beat Castleford in both meetings between the sides last year.

Bevan French scored a brace, while Zak Hardaker and Sam Powell were on the scoresheet in the game at the DW Stadium, which finished 22-12.

Meanwhile, at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, the Warriors kept the home side out completely, as they won 22-0.

Jackson Hastings, Liam Marshall, Oliver Gildart and Brad Singleton all went over for a try each.

Final thoughts:

Wigan will be looking for an instant reaction to the defeat against Catalans.

Both games in France were below the standard they had set earlier on, so they will hope to return to that.

Castleford have endured a tough start to the season, and will need a big improvement to get where they want to be.