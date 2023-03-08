Wigan Warriors V Catalans Dragons preview: Here are the key men involved, the recent meetings and where you can watch

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, in which they have not conceded a try.

The Warriors have the inform Liam Marshall on the wing, with the 26-year-old scoring eight tries in three games so far this season.

Here is some of the key information ahead of Friday’s game:

Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium

The Opposition

Catalans have made a strong start to the new Super League season, winning all three of their games so far.

They overcame Wakefield Trinity 38-24 in round one, before beating both Leigh Leopards and Hull FC at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Those results have left them second in the table, with Warrington Wolves being the only other team with an unbeaten record so far.

The Coach

Steve McNamara has been Catalans head coach since 2018.

In his first season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, he guided the club to their first ever Challenge Cup, beating Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Prior to his time in France, his previous Super League position was with Bradford Bulls between 2006 and 2010.

The 50-year-old also spent six years as England head coach, guiding his country to a World Cup semi-final in 2013.

Key Men

In the absence of Sam Tomkins, Arthur Mourgue has been performing well at fullback.

Meanwhile, Tom Johnstone has been enjoying life with his new club, with five tries in his first three games, including a hat-trick against Wakefield.

New addition, Adam Keighran has also fitted in well, and has provided three assists so far.

Previous Meetings

The two teams met twice last season.

Catalans came out on top when Wigan travelled to Perpignan last March, winning 28-0 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, in what was Peet’s first defeat as Wigan coach.

Meanwhile, when they met at the DW Stadium, McNamara named a youthful Dragons side, as Wigan came away with a 48-4 victory.

Liam Marshall and Bevan French both scored braces, while Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard and Jake Bibby all crossed for tries as well.

Super League History

Wigan have won 15 consecutive home games against Catalans, with their last defeat against the French side coming back in 2011.

In total, they have overcome the Dragons 30 times in Super League history.

Meanwhile, the Perpignan club have 11 wins to their name against the Warriors, with also one draw between the pair.

Form Guide

Wigan Warriors- W W L

Catalans Dragons- W W W

Where To Watch

This week’s game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Elsewhere This Weekend

Wigan’s academy side take on Newcastle Thunder at Robin Park Arena on Saturday in their first competitive game of the year (K.O. 12pm).

Meanwhile, following their 38-4 pre-season victory over Salford Red Devils at the weekend, Warriors Women take on Leeds Rhinos in their second warm-up match.