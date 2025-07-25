Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his matchday line-up for Friday night’s clash with Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium.

Warriors star Jai Field is ruled out through head injury protocols after failing his head injury assessment in last weekend’s defeat to Hull FC. As a result, Zach Eckersley starts at fullback, with potential debutant Noah Hodkinson named as 18th man.

Meanwhile, Jack Farrimond has come into the halves, returning from a hamstring injury to partner Harry Smith. The only other change sees homegrown talent Jacob Douglas come onto the wing, replacing Christian Wade.

As for Catalans, newly-appointed permanent coach Joel Tomkins has made four changes to his side that were defeated by Hull KR last time out. Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha, Theo Fages and Bayley Sironen come into the fold for the Dragons. The quartet replace Arthur Romano, Clement Martin, Luke Keary and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Wigan: Zach Eckersley; Jacob Douglas, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Noah Hodkinson.

Catalans: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Tommy Makinson, Matthieu Laguerre, Leo Darrelatour, Fouad Yaha; Cesar Rouge, Theo Fages; Tariq Sims, Alrix Da Costa, Julian Bousquet, Bayley Sironen, Benjamin Garcia, Ollie Partington. Subs: Chris Satae, Romain Navarrete, Franck Maria, Denive Balmforth. 18th man: Tevita Pangai Junior.

The Round 20 Super League clash takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix and SuperLeague+.