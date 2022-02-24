Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side have won both of their opening two fixtures so far, beating Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

In last week's victory, Jai Field was amongst the scorers, as the fullback scored a hat-trick.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game (K.O. 8pm):

Can Wigan Warriors make it three wins out of three?

Opposition:

Like Wigan, Huddersfield have won both of their opening two games as well.

They kicked off the season by being the first Super League side to make the trip to Toulouse.

Despite going behind early and not putting in their best performance, they still came away with a 42-14 victory, with six different scorers going over.

They backed that up with a 26-12 win in their first home game of the season against Hull KR.

The Giants will be hoping for a huge improvement on last seasons ninth place finish, with over six years passing since their last appearance in the playoffs.

The coach:

Ian Watson has just entered his second season with the Giants, after joining the club last year.

The former Wales international started his coaching career with Swinton Lions, before spending a lengthy spell with Salford Red Devils.

In his last two seasons at the AJ Bell, he guided the club to the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final, ultimately losing both.

Key men:

Jermaine McGillvary will forever be a threat when he is on the pitch.

The 33-year-old winger still has the ability to punish any side and will be someone Wigan will need to be wary of.

Theo Fages is another danger man, while Luke Yates and Chris McQueen were both named in the round two team of the week.

Previous meetings:

Wigan were victorious in the meetings with Huddersfield last season.

The two games came in consecutive weeks, with the Warriors just edging their opponents on both occasions.

In the game at the DW Stadium, Liam Marshall, Mitch Clark and Harry Smith all went over in a 16-12 victory.

Meanwhile, at the Kirklees Stadium five days later, Clark was on the scoresheet again, while Liam Farrell also crossed the line, with Wigan winning 14-12.

Final thoughts:

Wigan will be hoping to get off to a better start than they did against Leeds, with their display after the 25 minute mark being outstanding.

The home fans could be treated to another impressive victory, with Peet promising he would name the same 17 as last week.

Huddersfield will need to perform better than they did against Toulouse in their last away game if they hope to come away with anything.