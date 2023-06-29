Wigan Warriors V Huddersfield Giants preview: Here is the key information ahead of Friday's game at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet’s side head into this match on the back of victories over Warrington Wolves, in the Challenge Cup, and Salford Red Devils, in Super League.

They’ll be looking to continue that run in order to put their recent dip in form behind them.

Here is some of the key information ahead of Friday’s game:

The opposition

Huddersfield have endured a poor run of form, with seven defeats in their previous eight outings in all competitions.

Last time out they were defeated 54-0 by Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, while a few weeks before that St Helens beat them 48-6 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Their losses to Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils were slightly closer affairs, but still did not make good defensive reading.

Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium on Friday night

The Giants’ last win came at the end of May, as they produced a 20-4 victory over Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

They currently sit 10th in the table with only five wins in their opening 15 games.

Their points difference is -99, with 223 for and 322 against, which is the fourth worst record in the competition.

The coach

Ian Watson

Ian Watson is into his third season with the Giants, after joining the club in 2021.

The former Wales international started his coaching career with Swinton Lions, before spending a lengthy spell with Salford Red Devils.

In his last two seasons at the AJ Bell, he guided the club to the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final, ultimately losing both.

The Giants finished ninth in Watson’s first year in charge, but saw a significant improvement in his second campaign.

After finishing third in the regular season table, they were left disappointed in the play-offs, with Salford Red Devils knocking them out in the eliminators.

They also reached the final of the Challenge Cup, but were defeated by the Warriors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Key men

Kevin Naiqama is Huddersfield’s top scorer in Super League so far this season.

The centre has gone over for seven tries, while Chris McQueen is just behind him on six.

Tui Lolohea has been the Giants main creative threat, and has seven assists under his belt.

The Warriors will also have to watch Esan Marsters, who has produced 29 offloads.

Meanwhile, Luke Yates is leading the tackle charts in Super League, with 655.

Previous meetings

The Warriors came up against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium back in March.

Bevan French went over for a brace in a narrow 14-12 victory for Matty Peet’s side.

Jake Wardle was also among the scorers, as he went over in the first half against his former side.

Last season, the two teams went head-to-head on three occasions.

In the game at the DW Stadium, Peet’s side came out on top.

Liam Farrell claimed a brace for the Warriors, while Jake Bibby and John Bateman were on the scoresheet as well in a 22-12 win.

Meanwhile, at the John Smith’s Stadium, it was Huddersfield who came away with the two points, as both coaches rotated their sides.

Matty Nicholson and Sam Halsall went over for two tries each for Wigan, but they proved to be nothing more than consolations in a 32-22 defeat.

The third meeting of 2022 between the two sides was in the Challenge Cup final.

A late-winning try from Liam Marshall gave the Warriors a narrow 16-14 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the club won the competition for the 20th time.

Jai Field and Harry Smith were also on the scoresheet that day.

Super League history

Wigan have overcome the Giants in 39 of the meetings between the two sides in Super League, including wins in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 play-offs.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have beaten the Warriors on 17 occasions, and there have also been two draws between the clubs.

The biggest scoreline between the two was a 68-6 victory for Wigan back in 2000.

Form guide

Huddersfield Giants- L L L W L

Wigan Warriors- W W L L W

Potential milestones

Liam Farrell is one game away from making his 300th Super League appearance.

Elsewhere this weekend

The Warriors’ academy side are also in action against the Giants on Friday night.

The two teams go head-to-head at Robin Park Arena ahead of the fixture at the DW Stadium (K.O. 5.30pm).

Wigan currently sit third in the table six wins in their opening seven games.

Last time out, they claimed a 42-16 victory over Hull KR at Craven Park.

Elsewhere, on Sunday Wigan Warriors Women are on the road, as they take on York Valkyrie at the LNER Community Stadium (K.O. 12pm).

Kris Ratcliffe’s side were in Nines action last weekend, where they reached the final, before losing to Leeds Rhinos.

Prior to the tournament at the Salford Stadium, the Warriors faced Huddersfield Giants in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup at Robin Park Arena.

Kaitlin Hilton went over for a brace in the 46-10 victory, while Rachel Thompson, Anna Davies, Molly Jones, Grace Banks, Vicky Molyneux and Mary Coleman were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, their opponents York are also in the Challenge Cup semi-finals after beating Cardiff Demons 54-0, and are the only unbeaten side in the women’s Super League with three wins in their opening three games.

