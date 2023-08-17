Wigan Warriors V Hull FC preview: Here's the key information ahead of Friday's game at the DW Stadium

Both teams head into this fixture on the back of a week off, and will be looking to put together a strong run heading into the backend of the season.

The Warriors have been dealt a major blow this week, with Ethan Havard suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Here is the key information ahead of Friday’s game:

Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC this week

The opposition

Hull FC head into this fixture with three wins in their last four games.

Prior to the break for the Challenge Cup final, the Black and Whites claimed a 42-4 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the MKM Stadium.

Darnell McIntosh was among the scorers, with the winger crossing for a brace.

Tony Smith

The East Yorkshire club currently sit eighth in the Super League table, with 20 points out of 21 games.

They are not far off the play-off spots, and have Hull KR and Warrington Wolves firmly in their sights- but will need a good run of results if they hope to finish in the top six.

The coach

Tony Smith was appointed as Hull FC coach ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The 56-year-old knows the city well after previously being in charge of the Robins.

His CV also includes spells with Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, as well as Great Britain and England.

Smith has won both Grand Finals and Challenge Cups during his coaching career.

Key men

Adam Swift is the Black and White’s top scorer so far this season, with 14 tries in 19 games.

It was announced this week that the winger, along with Andre Savelio, will depart the MKM Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, McIntosh is also a good source of tries, and has nine under his belt in Super League this year.

They also have the creative spark of Jake Clifford, who has 17 assists to his name so far this season.

Previous meetings

The two teams met at the MKM Stadium earlier this season.

Despite a brace from Iain Thornley, it was Hull FC who came out on top with a 14-10 win.

Meanwhile, Wigan won two of the three games between the sides last year.

The first came at the DW Stadium as Harry Smith kicked a winning drop-goal in a 19-18 victory, with the tries coming from Jai Field, who crossed for a brace, and Havard.

In the second meeting, which came at the MKM Stadium, the Black and White claimed a 31-22 win.

Tries from John Bateman, Marshall, French and Liam Farrell were nothing more than consolations for Wigan in East Yorkshire.

The last time Hull FC visited the DW Stadium was certainly an occasion Warriors fans will remember fondly.

Bevan French went over for a record-breaking seven tries in the 60-0 victory, while Field (2), Liam Marshall and Harry Smith were also on the scoresheet.

Super League history

Wigan have won 48 of the meetings between the two teams, while Hull have claimed 14 victories.

There have also been two draws.

Potential milestones

Friday’s game will be Liam Byrne’s 100th appearance for the Warriors- as well as being his 24th birthday.

Form guide

Wigan Warriors- W W L W L

Hull FC- W L W W L

Elsewhere this weekend

Ahead of the first team fixture at the DW Stadium, Wigan’s reserves take on Hull FC at Robin Park Arena (K.O. 5.30pm).

John Winder’s side currently sit top of the table with 21 points out of 11 games, with an unbeaten record of 10 wins and one draw.

Last time out they produced a 74-12 victory over Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Hull FC are third in the ladder, and just points behind the Warriors.

In their previous outing, they claimed a 24-18 win over Castleford Tigers.

On Sunday, Wigan Warriors Women are also in action at Robin Park, as they welcome York Valkyrie to the club’s training ground.

When the pair met at the LNER Stadium at the beginning of June, it was the Yorkshire club who came out on top with a 40-6 win.

Valkyrie currently sit top of the table with 15 points, while the Warriors are in fourth.

Elsewhere on Sunday, a PDRL festival is taking place at Warrington’s Victoria Park.

Already this week, Wigan Warriors Women’s academy side have been in action, as they overcame York Valkyrie at St Judes.

Mia Atherton went over for a hat-trick, while Libby Clarke claimed a brace- with Emma Welsford, Anna Dennis and Lucy Johnson also on the scoresheet.

Final thoughts

A big month is coming up as we approach the latter stages of the regular season.

There’s still plenty to fight for across the competition so no game will be easy.

Catalans Dragons remain the inform side, and will probably be able to keep hold of the top spot - although the Warriors’ trip to Perpignan next week could certainly have a big say concerning who wins the League Leaders’ Shield.

Nonetheless, Wigan have put themselves in a good spot to clinch second at the least.

It won’t be easy, but they certainly have the squad to secure that home semi-final in the play-offs.

Havard’s injury setback is a huge blow, and makes the signing of Tyler Dupree all the more important.