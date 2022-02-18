Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side kicked off their Super League campaign with a 24-10 victory over Hull KR at Craven Park last Friday.

Jake Bibby and Liam Marshall both went over twice, while Jai Field scored the other.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game (K.O. 8pm):

Liam Farrell in action against Leeds last season

Opposition:

Leeds Rhinos started the new season on the losing side, as they were beaten 20-22 by Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

Despite going down to 12 men in the 16th minute, following James Bentley’s red card, they were still able to give a good account of themselves.

While their period of dominance in Super League is now a distant memory, Richard Agar has been able to get the club back on track.

In the last two seasons they have finished 5th, after not making the playoffs the two years prior to that.

The coach:

Agar took the role of head coach at the end of the 2019 campaign.

In his first year, he guided the club to a Challenge Cup win at Wembley, as they beat Salford 17-16 in the final.

Prior to his time at Headingley, he had enjoyed roles with York, Hull FC and Wakefield, as well as the French national team.

Key men:

There are few players who can light things up for Leeds this season.

One of them could be Aidan Sezer, who has recently joined the club from Huddersfield Giants.

During his time at the Kirklees Stadium, he showed the talent he possesses, and can be fantastic for the Rhinos if he can replicate that for them consistently.

Kruise Leeming is another important person for them, while Blake Austin will need to be watched carefully on what could be his debut.

Previous meetings:

The last meeting between the sides was in the playoffs, where Leeds came away from the DW Stadium 8-0 winners.

Prior to that, Wigan had also lost 14-0 to them as well, but had won 19-6 at Headingley.

Final thoughts:

This is another tough one to call, but Wigan will certainly be in good spirits after last week’s win.

Even if they do have a few players missing, Leeds still have plenty of firepower.

After being denied two points in a game they deserved to win, they will be even more motivated.