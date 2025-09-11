Wigan Warriors star Georgia Wilson in action against Leeds Rhinos

League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors will host Leeds Rhinos in the play-off semi-finals of the Women’s Super League at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, September 21 (7:30pm), with a place in the Grand Final at stake.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan came from behind to beat rivals St Helens 24-20 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on September 5 to seal their maiden League Leaders’ Shield. Jenna Foubister, Anna Davies and Georgia Wilson scored first half tries before Grace Banks and Molly Jones crossed the whitewash to clinch their third trophy of 2025, having lifted the Challenge Cup and Nines title earlier this year.

The Warriors went into the derby game knowing that a win would secure the Shield because of the withdrawal of Warrington Wolves from the competition, and the subsequent 48-0 victory awarded to them for the final-round fixture against the Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denis Betts’ side will lift the League Leaders’ Shield this Friday, September 12, during half-time of the Men’s Super League clash with Castleford Tigers at the Brick Community Stadium, and will face Leeds Rhinos on Sunday week, 7:30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, St Helens will face York Valkyrie at the Totally Wicked Stadium at 5pm on Sunday, September 21, in a repeat of last year’s Grand Final, where Valkyrie became the first team to retain the Women’s Super League crown thanks to an 18-8 victory.

Women’s Super League semi-finals: St Helens v York Valkyrie – Totally Wicked Stadium, 5pm; Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – The Brick Community Stadium, 7:30pm.

Tickets for the Wigan-Leeds game will be available to purchase from the Brick Community Stadium ticket office or online via the club website from 10am on Friday, September 12, with tickets priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions, whilst being free of charge for Under-8s. All tickets will be in the East Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The winners of those fixtures will then battle it out for the Super League crown in the Grand Final on Sunday, October 5, which will be played at the home ground of the highest-ranked finalist at the end of the regular season, and it will also be shown on Sky Sports, 5pm kick-off.