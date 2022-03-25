Wigan Warriors V Salford Red Devils preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to go on a good run in the competition this season and build on their good Super League form.

The club haven’t lifted the trophy since 2013, and to do so again they’ll need to start off with a win tonight.

The opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils this evening

Salford have had a solid start to the season, winning three of their opening six Super League games.

Most recently they beat Leeds 26-12 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

While they’ve enjoyed some good victories, they’ve also been on the end of some bad defeats.

They were beaten 48-16 by Hull FC at the end of February, while Huddersfield overcame them 34-2 in the following game.

The coach:

Paul Rowley is currently enjoying his first season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

During his playing career, he spent two stints with Leigh, as well as Halifax and Huddersfield.

He became permanent head coach of the Centurions in 2012 and was named Championship Coach of the Season in his first year.

After leaving the club ahead of the 2016 campaign, he took over at Toronto Wolfpack.

He remained there for two seasons before departing.

Key man:

Ken Sio is certainly the danger man for Salford.

The winger has enjoyed a great start to the season, with eight Super League tries under his belt so far.

Previous meetings:

Wigan narrowly beat Salford 17-16 in the first meeting between the sides last season.

Jackson Hastings kicked a late drop goal against his former club at the AJ Bell Stadium, while Brad Singleton scored a brace and Liam Farrell also went over.

The second meeting between the sides was more straightforward for the Warriors.

Tries from Sam Halsall and Sam Powell, along with the boot of Harry Smith, helped their side to a 16-6 win.

Final thoughts:

Salford have enjoyed good nights at the DW Stadium in the past, and will certainly want to do the same again.