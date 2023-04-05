The two teams are preparing to go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in front of a bumper crowd, with over 23,000 tickets sold so far.

O’Neill knows exactly what the game means to the fans, having been one himself for a number of years.

“We’re very excited, it’s a fixture that everyone looks for,” he said.

“I remember watching the Good Friday game in 2011 when Liam Farrell went over to win it for us.

“I was in the South Stand and it was a very good atmosphere- probably one of the best.

“As a kid who grew up watching it, to be a part of it now is something special, it’s going to be a dream come true to play in this game.

“My family is going to be there, so I’ll try to make them proud.

Brad O'Neill

“All of the players have a good connection with the fans.

“They are very important, and can get us through some tough times in the game by giving us a boost.

“It’s a great feeling to know there’s going to be over 23,000 fans inside the DW.

“It just adds to it and makes it more special.

“It’s very exciting- and is something that only comes around once a year.

“It’s a big game all round, and a big test.

“St Helens is only five minutes down the road, and the histories of both clubs adds to the rivalry.”

The Warriors head into this game on the back of a 34-6 victory over the Leopards in last week’s Battle of the Borough.

O’Neill says being involved in these fixtures is proving beneficial to him.

“Coming from Leigh, some of their fans are also my friends,” he added.

“They were probably giving me a bit of abuse in the stands, but it was all good.

“It was a great game to be a part of, and it was a good win.

“It’s always good to be a part of these big matches, because you can learn a lot from them and gain a lot of experience.

“Saints are one of the best sides in Super League, so it can only be good as young lads to test ourselves in these games.

“I’ve had the experience of playing against them twice now, but I’ve still got the same nerves and the same excitement- it’s just as big as ever.

