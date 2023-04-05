Wigan Warriors V St Helens: Brad O'Neill hopes to do his family proud in his first Good Friday Derby appearance
Brad O’Neill is looking to create some new Good Friday memories as he prepares for his first appearance in the Easter fixture between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.
The two teams are preparing to go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in front of a bumper crowd, with over 23,000 tickets sold so far.
O’Neill knows exactly what the game means to the fans, having been one himself for a number of years.
“We’re very excited, it’s a fixture that everyone looks for,” he said.
“I remember watching the Good Friday game in 2011 when Liam Farrell went over to win it for us.
“I was in the South Stand and it was a very good atmosphere- probably one of the best.
“As a kid who grew up watching it, to be a part of it now is something special, it’s going to be a dream come true to play in this game.
“My family is going to be there, so I’ll try to make them proud.
“All of the players have a good connection with the fans.
“They are very important, and can get us through some tough times in the game by giving us a boost.
“It’s a great feeling to know there’s going to be over 23,000 fans inside the DW.
“It just adds to it and makes it more special.
“It’s very exciting- and is something that only comes around once a year.
“It’s a big game all round, and a big test.
“St Helens is only five minutes down the road, and the histories of both clubs adds to the rivalry.”
The Warriors head into this game on the back of a 34-6 victory over the Leopards in last week’s Battle of the Borough.
O’Neill says being involved in these fixtures is proving beneficial to him.
“Coming from Leigh, some of their fans are also my friends,” he added.
“They were probably giving me a bit of abuse in the stands, but it was all good.
“It was a great game to be a part of, and it was a good win.
“It’s always good to be a part of these big matches, because you can learn a lot from them and gain a lot of experience.