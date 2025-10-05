Emily Veivers of Wigan Warriors Women

Wigan Warriors coach Denis Betts is embracing the high stakes and rivalry ahead of the Women’s Super League Grand Final against St Helens on Sunday evening.

Betts, who was recently crowned Women’s Super League Coach of the Year, hailed the clash between the two rivals as the ideal climax to the season, with the top two teams in the league table going head-to-head in the Grand Final at the Brick Community Stadium.

“There’s no bigger tie – it’s St Helens, it’s a derby,” said Betts. “Over the years, the success that St Helens have had has almost inspired the girls at Wigan.

“That level of competitiveness, to face Saints, is something that’s been the driver – the best two sides in the competition this year, going off the league table, end up facing off in a Grand Final, which is only fitting.”

The Grand Final marks another chapter in the hotly-contested rivalry between Wigan and Saints, who have met three times this year, with the Warriors winning twice and drawing once.

Saints have enjoyed dominant success since the Women’s Super League was formed eight years ago, but Wigan have emerged as serious contenders under Betts’ guidance, with Wigan having won the Challenge Cup, Nines title and League Leaders’ Shield in 2025.

The Warriors will complete a historic quadruple if they are to win the Women’s Super League Grand Final on Sunday, whilst Saints will want to stop their rivals from claiming all four trophies on offer in a single calendar year.

“I’m not sure we’ll expect much different from Saints this week,” Betts continued.

“You look at their motivations – they’ve come close to two pieces of silverware this year, and they want to prove their case. They’re a very good side and the league table tells you that; we only finished separated by one point.

"It’s hard to make finals, and they have made both finals this year, as have we. They’re very competitive, and that shows in their ability and experience they have in their group.”

The 2025 Women’s Super League Grand Final takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday evening, 5:30pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Channel.