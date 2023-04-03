The rivalry between the two is one of the biggest in rugby league.

This week’s meeting will be Wigan’s first home game in the Easter period fixture since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is what happened in the last seven Good Friday games between the two sides at the DW Stadium:

Wigan Warriors welcome St Helens to the DW Stadium in the Good Friday Derby

2019

St Helens came out on top in the last Good Friday game at the DW Stadium, with Regan Grace claiming a hat-trick for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries from Zak Hardaker and George Williams were nothing more than consolations in the 36-10 defeat for Wigan.

2017

The 2017 Good Friday Derby was much more prosperous for the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Burgess and Liam Marshall both went over for braces in a 29-18 win for Shaun Wane’s side.

Liam Farrell was also on the scoresheet, while Saints played most of the game with 12 men after Kyle Amor was sent off.

2015

The 2015 encounter between the two sides was a low-scoring affair, as Wigan came away with a 12-4 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Manfredi opened the scoring after only two minutes, before Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook pulled one back with an unconverted try.

The Warriors’ victory was sealed with nine minutes remaining, as Burgess got on the end of a grubber kick from Williams.

2013

Pat Richards scored a brace as the Warriors produced a 28-16 victory over Saints back in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Tomkins, Josh Charnley and Dom Crosby were all on the scoresheet as well.

2011

The conclusion of the 2011 Good Friday Derby is something that lives long in the memory of Wigan fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With less than a minute left on the clock, Farrell crashed his way over to give the Warriors a 28-24 win.

Richards was once again among the scorers, as he crossed twice in the victory.

2007

The traditional Easter fixture in 2009 was played on a Thursday night, with St Helens producing a 19-12 victory, as a brace from Shaun Ainscough proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that, the pair’s previous Good Friday meeting at the DW Stadium had been in 2007.